Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Say Season 15 Finale Will Make You Ugly Cry

Fair warning, but you should probably have a box or two of Kleenex on hand for Supernatural’s series finale. With the show poised to wrap on Monday, May 18 — that is, if the finale date isn’t bumped to a later date after production was halted in March amid the coronavirus outbreak — stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert are opening up to TV Guide about what fans can expect in those remaining Season 15 episodes. In the video, which you can check out above, Ackles teased the return of several fan favorites and while also confirming that Dean won’t have a new love interest before the show ends. Meanwhile, Collins hinted that the series finale will serve up an emotional hour for fans. “I don’t think there’s going to be a dry eye in the audience,” he said. Supernatural Season 15: Premiere Date, Spoilers, Recaps, and More

The finale will also be an emotional one for Padalecki, who revealed that he’s both dreading and looking forward to filming that final episode if only to finally address the giant elephant in the room. “It’s the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel,” Padalecki said. “Oh, I’m ready to get my cry on,” Ackles added before offering up a sneak peek at what his ugly cry face will probably look like when they actually get to film that scene. “It’s ugly.”

Catch the boys in action when new episodes of Supernatural drop Mondays at 8/7c on the CW. Supernatural airs Mondays at 8/7c on the CW. Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, SupernaturalPhoto: Katie Yu/The CW