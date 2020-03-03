supernatural’s-danneel-ackles-and-genevieve-padalecki-will-come-face-to-face-for-ruby’s-return

With Supernatural’s final episodes on the horizon, the CW series is bringing in even more familiar faces for that last stretch. According to Entertainment Weekly, Genevieve Padalecki will reprise her role as Ruby in the forthcoming episode “Destiny’s Child,” which is set to air on March 23.As Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) search for the one thing that will tip the scales in their favor in their fight against Chuck (Rob Benedict), that quest leads them directly to Danneel Ackles’ Jo and a “secret that may have died with Ruby,” per the official description. Elsewhere, Castiel (Misha Collins) calls on Jack (Alexander Calvert)) to do the “unthinkable” in order to help the brothers. The episode will see Ruby come face to face with Jo, marking the first time Padalecki and Ackles will come together on-screen in the series.Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins Break Down Jack’s Return

Padalecki took over for Arrow’s Katie Cassidy in Season 4 as Ruby, the demon who dated Sam and coerced him into drinking demon blood before ultimately betraying him in an effort to ensure Lucifer’s (Mark Pellegrino) resurrection. The Winchesters wound up killing her at the end of Season 4. Padalecki returned to the series in Season 6 as a fictionalized version of herself for the meta episode “The French Mistake.” Meanwhile, Jo was first introduced in Season 13 as an angel who helped Lucifer regain his strength after the former king of Hell returned to Earth with his powers depleted. She was last seen teaming up with Cas in Season 14.

Supernatural returns with new episodes Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on The CW. Catch Padalecki and Ackles back in action in “Destiny’s Child,” which airs on March 23. Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Jensen Ackles, SupernaturalPhoto: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW