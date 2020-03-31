supernatural-season-15:-return-date,-spoilers,-recaps-and-more

Now Playing

We’re almost at the end of Supernatural, and the CW series is poised to go out in grand fashion. With Chuck (Rob Benedict) setting the wheels in motion for his diabolical ending to the Winchesters’ story, Team Free Will isn’t backing down from what will probably be the biggest fight of their lives. And now that Death (Lisa Berry) is on their side, there’s still hope for Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack (Alexander Calvert) to pull off one last miracle. As we gear up for one epic final ride with the beloved demon-hunting brothers, plenty of questions remain about where the show — and its unforgettable characters — are headed in these remaining episodes. For example, who takes over for Chuck if Jack kills him as planned? Are Sam and Dean capable of living happy, normal lives if they weren’t chasing monsters all over the country? To keep you updated on those questions and more, TV Guide has gathered all the intel out there on what to expect ahead of the series finale. Here’s everything we know about Season 15 of Supernatural so far.

Supernatural's remaining Season 15 episodes have been delayed. Showrunner Andrew Dabb announced via Twitter that the show will take another hiatus after Monday's March 23 episode, titled "Destiny's Child." While filming had been completed through Episode 18, visual effects and audio weren't finished when production was suspended in March in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The series finale has yet to be filmed, but Dabb also assured fans that production will resume at some point to complete the Winchesters’ story.Ahead of the spring premiere, Misha Collins posted a cast photo taken just before production was halted. “This was the last time we were all shooting together before #SPN production got shut down due to #coronavirus,” he wrote on Instagram. The series finale likely won’t air in May. With production suspended and Season 15 delayed, the series finale, which was scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 8/7c on The CW, likely won’t air on that date. Jack’s (Alexander Calvert) back and the boys couldn’t be happier. Supernatural’s Jan. 30 episode saw the return of Jack, who was killed by Chuck at the end of Season 14. The young Nephilim was brought back by Death with the hopes of stopping the creator of the universe once and for all. And while Cas is “euphoric” over Jack’s resurrection, Sam’s feelings are a bit more complicated. “We see Sam grieve [but] still hide it because he has work to do. He wants to move forward and be strong, but we see just how much [Sam] missed Jack and felt bad about Jack being gone and then not coming back to Sam and Dean when [he] came back to Earth,” Padalecki explained to TV Guide. “[Sam] is kind of wondering, ‘Why didn’t you come back to us? We had your back, man. I hope you know that we love you.'”Even more familiar faces are dropping by. The second half of the season will see a bevy of recognizable figures return including Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) and Sam’s demonic ex-girlfriend Ruby (Genevieve Padalecki), who will appear in the March 23 episode, “Destiny’s Child,” alongside Danneel Ackles’ Jo. This season already featured the return of Sam and Dean’s half-brother Adam, beloved Winchester ally Garth, the archangel Michael, and even the delectably sinister Lillith. According to TV Insider, fans can also expect the Winchesters’ half-brother Adam (Jake Abel), who returned earlier this season, to appear again before the show ends. You’ll probably be satisfied with how Supernatural ends. “I feel like for the majority of the fans and the people that have been with us through this journey, it’s certainly going to feel right and it’s going to feel good,” Jensen Ackles said of the show’s ending during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour. “It should put a lot of people in a position of feeling great about the journey they took with us and the Winchester brothers. That’s certainly how I feel about it, and we’re really excited to tell that story.”This may not be the absolute end for Sam and Dean. Although the cast and crew are approaching the series finale as a “true ending,” there’s still hope that the Winchesters hop back into the Impala for new adventures down the line. “This is a long journey that I don’t think is ever going to be over,” Ackles said. “I think we’re just going to go away for a while. How long — I don’t know.””I’m not ever ready to close doors or burn bridges. I think that’s foolish,” he added. “Am I saying that there’s something in the works? No. Am I saying that I’d be open to the conversation about doing something in the future? What’s the harm in that?” Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, SupernaturalPhoto: Diyah Pera/The CWSeason 15 interviews, recaps and refreshers Season 15 refresherHere’s a breakdown of everything that happened in seasons 1-14.Season 15 Episode 1 recapSupernatural’s Season 15 Premiere Resurrects a Few Blasts From the PastSeason 15 Episode 2 recapKevin Tran Deserved Better in His Season 15 ReturnSeason 15 Episode 3 recapSupernatural Killed Off [Spoiler] and We’re Not OKSeason 15 Episode 4 interviewJensen Ackles Imagines Dean’s Life Without Sam, and It’s DarkSeason 15 Episode 5 recapSupernatural Resurrected an Old Foe to Stir Up Trouble for Sam and DeanSeason 15 Episode 6 recapSam Winchester Delivered a Magical Homage to Rowena in Sweet EpisodeSeason 15 Episode 7 recapChristian Kane Made Jensen Ackles Sing Karaoke in a Rowdy EpisodeSeason 15 Episode 8 interviewRob Benedict on Why Sam and Dean Probably Forgot About AdamSeason 15 Episode 8 recapSupernatural Brought Back a Fan Favorite in Midseason Finale ShockerSeason 15 Episode 8 interviewRob Benedict on Why Sam and Dean Probably Forgot About AdamSeason 15 Episode 10 interviewDJ Qualls Teases an ‘Iconic Moment’ With Jensen Ackles Season 15 Episode 11 recapSupernatural Finally Brought Back Jack and We’re Not OkaySeason 15 Episode 11 interviewJared Padalecki and Misha Collins Break Down Jack’s ReturnSeason 15 Episode 12 recapSam and Dean Are the ‘Messengers of God’s Destruction’Season 15 Episode 13 interview Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Say Playing Their Doppelgangers Was ‘a Struggle’Season 15 Episode 13 recapJack Went to Eden and Came Back with a Special Parting GiftHow the stars are saying goodbye Say It Isn’t So: Supernatural Will End After Season 15Misha Collins’ Heartfelt Letter to Supernatural Fans Will Make You Tear UpJensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Explain How Ending Supernatural Was A ‘Community Decision’Jared Padalecki Says Sam and Dean’s Death Might Be the Only Way to End SupernaturalMisha Collins Calls Filming Supernatural Season 15 ‘Painful’: ‘Every Day Is a New Last’Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins Reveal Their Favorite Supernatural Episodes of All TimeJensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Say Season 15 Finale Will Make You Ugly CrySeason 15 videos and photos Watch Jensen Ackles Tease Jared Padalecki Relentlessly While Sharing Their Favorite Supernatural Moments Colin Ford Sweetly Thanks Jared Padalecki for Letting Him Play Young SamWatch Arrow’s Stephen Amell Poke Fun at Supernatural Stars in Farewell VideoWatch Misha Collins Make the Perfect Castiel PizzaPut These Dreamy Supernatural Season 15 Cast Portraits In a MuseumThese Photos of Supernatural’s Baby Dropping By Legends of Tomorrow Spark JoyDanneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki Finally Come Face to Face in New Supernatural PhotosSupernatural returns with the remaining episodes of Season 15 on Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on The CW. 