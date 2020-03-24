supernatural-recap:-jack-visited-eden-and-returned-with-a-particular-parting-gift

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Monday’s episode of Supernatural. Read at your own risk]Are you currently seated, SPN fam? Supernatural could have gone back on hiatus, however the CW series left us with one hell of a parting gift: Jack’s (Alexander Calvert) soul returned.

Monday’s episode, titled “Destiny’s Child,” began with Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) alerted to a strange noise from the library. They arrived to locate a pale green Fiat carrying their pretentious doppelgängers, expensive loafers and all. But prior to the Winchesters could easily get at why their look-alikes dropped in suddenly, the doppelgängers vanished by way of a rift.Supernatural Season 15: Finale Date, Spoilers, Recaps and much moreAfter checking in with Cas in what just happened, the brothers were interrupted by Billie (Lisa Berry), who informed the gang that the alternate Winchesters were running from Chuck (Rob Benedict), who’s been destroying his other worlds one at a time. She continued to describe that Jack eating angel hearts was just step one in her intend to defeat God. It had been time to move ahead to phase two and a far more spiritual quest, which entailed getting a powerful object called the Occultum. Jack, who strolled in eating a peanut butter sandwich, seemed ready, however the Winchesters weren’t exactly sure concerning this plan. In the end, Billie didn’t provide information regarding how exactly they’d beat Chuck.

Because the brothers researched the Occultum, Dean continued to question Billie’s plan. Jack was likely to kill Chuck, which may then leave Amara (Emily Swallow) alive and the universe imbalanced, which may then end all existence. To counteract that, Dean suggested that Jack also kill Amara to resolve their potential dilemma. It works theoretically, save for just one giant hole: Who dominate after Chuck? Jack? But there is virtually no time to delve further into Dean’s theory given that they still had work to accomplish. On a tip from Cas, they hit up Jo (Danneel Ackles), who was simply overall her latest scam, concerning the Occultum’s location. Illustrated through flashbacks, Jo revealed that she was approached years back by Ruby (Genevieve Padalecki) in regards to a buyer who choose the extremely powerful object for millions. Before Ruby could secure the offer, however, she was killed by Dean and Sam, so the Occultum is in Hell now.Elsewhere, Jack indulged himself with a feast of fried chicken, pizza, and hot dogs. But those delicious foods weren’t enough to create him forget that nagging feeling of emptiness after burning away his soul. In a heart-to-heart with Cas, Jack revealed he understood feelings like joy and sadness, but he no more felt them just as he did before he lost his soul. He also pointed out that things have changed with the Winchesters, dean especially, after what he did to Mary (Samantha Smith), and wondered if the elder Winchester would forgive him ever. Cas, explaining that Dean feels things more acutely than anyone he’s ever known, didn’t have a remedy for when that may happen. As Sam and Dean prepped because of their visit to hell to find the Occultum, they ran right into a new problem. The alternate Winchesters were trapped between dimensions, a concern that would need to be addressed at another time since they had a need to find Ruby’s special object. (Increase your hand in the event that you choked when Cas described her as “the demon [Sam was] sexually intimate with.”) Instead, Dean and sam made their solution to the underworld, where these were greeted by way of a demon who decided to take them to Rowena (Ruth Connell), who now sat on hell’s throne. Unfortunately, that ended up being a trap, and the Winchesters were ambushed on Jo’s orders. Yep, the fiery-haired angel had set them up. Danneel Ackles, SupernaturalPhoto: Katie Yu/The CWBack at the bunker, Cas rightfully remained suspicious of Jo and made a decision to ask Ruby in the Big Empty concerning the Occultum’s location. To be able to there get, he needed Jack to draw his life force right into a flash, which may kill him temporarily. If Jack somehow up messed this, though, Cas will be lost forever. It was a particularly tall order for the young Nephilim considering that he also had a need to keep watch on the spell that sent Sam and Dean to hell. No pressure!In the Big Empty, Cas called out to Ruby, but of the deceased demon instead, he got Meg (Rachel Miner). Actually, it had been the Empty by means of Cas’ former flame. Not just one to be messed with, Cas reminded the Empty he was there on Death’s authority, so that it was smart to grant his request to see Ruby probably. Reluctantly, the Empty caved and Ruby was awakened.Without time and energy to waste, Cas immediately inquired concerning the Occultum, which Jo claimed was in hell. After asking about Sam, the “big lug” she admitted to essentially liking, Ruby straight set the story. Jo was the main one who had called up Ruby when she realized these were on the brink of an apocalypse with Lucifer and Michael butting heads. Jo wished to work together prior to the ” new world ” order and mentioned the Occultum, which was a location rather than an object actually. They found an agreement, and Ruby hid it before she died.After noting that Jo can not be trusted, Ruby decided to tell Cas where in fact the Occultum was if she was helped by him escape from the Empty. As it happens dreaming again and again about past regrets while eternally resting was pure torture. Cas informed her he’d help her, which prompted Ruby to whisper the positioning in his ear. Before Cas could leave, however, he was stopped by the Empty, who planned to torture him since Billie specified that Cas was essential to complete her plan never. Thank heaven for Jack, who pulled Cas out from the Empty before he could possibly be tortured to death. At the bunker back, Cas was met by Dean, who called him an idiot for going right through with this particular risky plan.Empowered by Cas’ new lead, Dean decided that the Winchester doppelgängers will be useful in the end. They might serve as stand-ins for the true Sam and Dean in the event Chuck checked in in it while these were out chasing down the Occultum. Sam cast a spell to create them with their dimension, and we learned a little more about these alternate Winchesters. What to note about their world: They don’t really like beer, John Winchester is alive and spoils them, they receives a commission to demon hunt, plus they carry out the household business by themselves private jet because they’re filthy rich. To be able to pose as our Winchesters, they had a need to look the proper part, which meant Sam had to ditch the person bun and Dean had a need to switch his dressy button-down for an informal flannel top. Obviously, these were offended at the noticeable changes but decided to play along. Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, SupernaturalWhile Team Free Will completed their new mission, the alternate Winchesters were left with their own devices at the bunker. Sam refused to ditch the person bun because his hair was “sacred.” Meanwhile, AU Dean found his counterpart’s porn collection, which scandalized AU Sam, and noted that it had been had by the Winchesters made. They didn’t suffer from all the corporate nonsense of monetized demon hunting, like quarterly investor and reports calls. They hunted monsters simply, drank beer, and watched porn. Elsewhere, Sam, Dean, Jack, and Cas attained the church where in fact the Occultum was hidden apparently. Jack remarked that this is too easy, and directly on cue, hell hounds made their presence known with eerie growling. Nonetheless it was created by the boys in the church before they finished up as doggy chow. With the fearsome creatures threatening to tear down the entranceway, the gang sought out the Occultum. Jack found a round quickly, silver object covered in markings having said that: “To stay the Occultum, the Occultum should be in you.”Taking the phrasing literally, Jack swallowed the thing, which in turn transported him to an idyllic garden of fresh greens and florals. It proved the Occultum was actually the Garden of Eden, a location that humans cannot enter. He was met by way of a young girl who led him to a tree with a serpent, who asked Jack two essential questions: Who’s he really, and who’s he designed to be? Those deep philosophical questions sent Jack into an emotional spiral, with the Nephilim reliving his darkest memories, including murdering Mary Winchester and breaking from the malek box. He was then transported to the church and awakened in the fetal position back. Back at the bunker, Dean ushered out the doppel-Winchesters and suggested they leave to Brazil next. Before leaving, alternate Sam revealed he and his brother found it. Yep, AU Dean and Sam found the Impala and drove it, much to Dean’s dismay. Brushing off the humorous moment, Dean checked in with Cas about Jack after his mysterious visit to Eden. Cas noted that something was different about their adoptive son, ushering them directly into see him. Jack, an emotional wreck, apologized to Sam and Dean for killing Mary immediately. But this right time, he meant it really. He felt remorse. It’s only then that Cas confirmed what everyone suspected: Jack got his soul back. Jack begged for forgiveness and the Winchesters then, bearing pained expressions, looked on alone. Who else had a need to hug a puppy following this? Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert, SupernaturalPhoto: Jeff Weddell/The CW