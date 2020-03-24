supernatural:-final-season-on-hiatus-from-episode-13,-but-will-return

The final season of Supernatural has been put on hold. The executive producer promises that the series will still conclude as planned.

The adventures of Sam and Dean Winchester will have to wait. Executive producer Andrew Dabb announced on Twitter that Supernatural will not be airing any new episodes following this week. Episode 13, ‘Destiny’s Child’, which aired on March 23, was the last original episode to be completed before production was halted because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Supernatural had only just returned from its mid-season hiatus, airing only two episodes before disappearing off our screens once again. The cast and crew filmed up till episode 18 of the show, but several post-production departments were shut down, and the remaining episodes were not finished.

Dabb clarified that the showrunners intend to end the series as planned with a 20-episode arc. The CW does not know when the finale will air, but it definitely will.

Supernatural has been a fan-favorite for its entire 15-season run. The SPNFamily, as the fans are referred to, were left devastated when stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins announced that Supernatural would come to its final conclusion in 2020.

So far, the Winchester brothers’ swan song has been epic – they’re literally fighting God, and the showrunners have been bringing back several beloved supporting cast members and guest stars to help the two hunters on their journey.

Episode 13 saw the return of Meg (Rachel Miner), Sister Jo (played by Ackles’ wife Daneel), and the demon Ruby (played by Padalecki’s wife, Genevieve).

Season 15 has been particularly meta, with Chuck creating a multiverse of Sam and Dean Winchesters, and then destroying them. This isn’t the first show on The CW to eradicate its growing multiverse – during the Arrowverse crossover of 2019-2020, ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths,’ many Earths were destroyed, and the remaining Earths in the multiverse were merged into Earth-Prime.

Though there will be no new Supernatural material for fans to enjoy, Dabbs promised some content to tide viewers along the way. He did not reveal what the material would be nor how fans would access it.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website or the website for your state’s Department of Health.