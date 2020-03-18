Supernatural Fans Say Thank You to Cast and Crew With Touching Billboards

We’re getting close to the finish line for Supernatural, and the SPN Family has rallied to honor the cast and crew of the beloved CW series in a special way. Fans purchased two billboards in Canada with “thank you” written in more than 20 different languages as a nod to the show’s global fandom. The grand gesture has already received love from star Jared Padalecki on Twitter. Katherine Ramdeen, who recurred as Alex Jones, also responded to the touching tribute.With Chuck (Rob Benedict) plotting his diabolical ending to the Winchesters’ story and Team Free Will gearing up for the fight of their lives, Supernatural is poised to go out in grand fashion. But when that epic final battle will actually take place remains up in the air. Production on the series’ final episodes was halted on March 13 amid the coronavirus outbreak. It’s currently unknown how the hiatus will affect the series finale, which is scheduled to air on Monday, May 18.

For now, fans can catch Sam (Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack (Alexander Calvert) in action when a new episode of Supernatural airs Mondays at 8/7c on the CW. Two billboards outside Burnaby! We put these up to thank the crew and cast of Supernatural! Even though they are not there this week I hope some of them can drive out and have a look! We included “thank you” in different languages for our global SPN Family! https://t.co/GVcqPEZZ7z— SupernaturalWiki.com (@SuperWiki) March 17, 2020

