supernatural-boss-confirms-new-season-15-episodes-won’t-air-for-‘a-while’

Monday’s episode Supernatural, which marks the return Genevieve Padalecki’s Ruby after she was killed by the Winchesters back in Season 4, is poised to be the last new episode for the time being. Showrunner Andrew Dabb revealed via Twitter that the series is taking another on-air hiatus after production was halted on March 13 amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we’ll see you on the other side,” Dabb tweeted, noting that while the show had already completed filming through Episode 18 of the final season, the visual effects and audio weren’t finished on those episodes before the shutdown.

(Clarification: We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way– to help us all get through this.)— Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

Supernatural Season 15: Premiere Date, Spoilers, Recaps, and More With just the penultimate episode and series finale left to be filmed, Dabb assured fans that the beloved CW show will resume filming at some point to wrap up Sam and Dean’s story. “We, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It’s not a matter of “if”, it’s a matter of “when,” he added.Monday’s episode, titled “Destiny’s Child” and airing at 8/7c on the CW, will see Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) searching for the one thing that will give them an advantage in their fight against Chuck (Rob Benedict). The quest leads them to Jo and a “secret that may have died with Ruby,” per the official description. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) calls on Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the “unthinkable” in order to help the brothers.The episode marks the first time Padalecki will reprise her role as Ruby in a decade. (However, Padalecki returned to play a fictionalized version of herself in Season 6 episode “The French Mistake.”) Meanwhile, Danneel Ackles’ Jo was last seen helping out Cas in Season 14. Catch Padalecki and Ackles back in action in the Supernatural episode “Destiny’s Child,” airing Monday, March 23 at 8/7c on the CW. Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles, SupernaturalPhoto: Katie Yu/The CW