supermodel-naomi-campbell-backs-harry-and-meghan-to-the-hills:-‘i-support-them-whatever’

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has said she is a solid supporter of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from senior royal duties, telling MailOnline: ‘I support them whatever.’

Naomi, 49, has previously publically supported Meghan, 38, when she told The Guardian in November: ‘I don’t know how Meghan Markle deals with this [press scrutiny] and I’m really glad she’s taken action to defend herself.’

‘When I heard [she was taking legal action], I was like “Bravo. Good for her,”‘ added Naomi.

Although she has not met Meghan, it’s not the first time Naomi has been cheering for her.

In 2018 she said at the Cannes Film Festival, ahead of Harry and Meghan’s wedding: ‘I know that Princess Diana would be so happy that her son is marrying the women he wanted to and I think she would have loved her.’

On Monday, Harry met with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, father Prince Charles and older brother Prince William to work out his and Meghan’s future plans.

The Queen issued a statement after the summit, saying that while she is ‘entirely supportive’ of Harry and Meghan’s decision, she ‘would have preferred’ if the couple were to keep their full-time royal duties.

Meghan did not attend the summit as she is still in Canada with the couple’s 8-month-old son Archie.

In an ITV documentary last year, the pair admitted their mental health was suffering as a result of intense media scrutiny from tabloid newspapers.

In October, Harry, 35, spoke candidly about his mother’s Princess Diana’s death.

‘I think being part of this family, in this role and this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back,’ Harry told ITV News. ‘So in that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.’





