‘superman-&-lois’:-dylan-walsh-to-co-star-as-lois’-father-in-the-cw-series-based-on-dc-characters

EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Walsh is set as a series regular opposite Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Superman & Lois, the CW’s straight-to-series drama about the iconic DC couple, from The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Helbing, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous Super Hero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Walsh will play Samuel Lane, a no-nonsense Army General who’s determined to keep America, and the world, safe from all threats – from this world or beyond. Lane’s a workaholic who demands nothing but excellence from all those in his life.

Related Story

The CW Sets Summer Premiere Dates For ‘Masters Of Illusion’, ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’, ‘Bulletproof’ & ‘Burden Of Truth’

The role was played in a recurring basis by Glenn Morshower on the CW’s Supergirl. The character was portrayed by Michael Ironside on Smallville and by Denis Arndt and later Harve Presnell on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Former Flash showrunner Helbing executive produces Superman & Lois with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns via Berlanti Productions. The drama, which was slated to film the pilot episode during regular pilot season before taking a break and resuming production on the rest of its 13-episode order in the summer, will now go straight into series production after all pilot production was suspended over the COVID-19 pandemic.

This marks Walsh’s return to the CW and WBTV after co-starring as Lucy Hale’s father on the series Life Sentence.

Perhaps best known for his starring roles on FX’s Nip/Tuck and CBS/A&E’s Unforgettable, Walsh can currently be seen in a recurring role on CBS’ Blue Bloods. His other recent recurring roles include ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU. Walsh is repped by APA and manager Bob McGowan.