supercars-reveals-revised-schedule-for-2020

Supercars have confirmed they will postpone the next three rounds of the championship due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The events scheduled for Launceston (April 4-5), Auckland (April 25-26) and Perth (May 16-17) will be moved to later in the year, meaning the series stands suspended until the Winton 400 in June.

That follows the cancellation of the Melbourne 400 that was to have been run alongside the Australian Formula One Grand Prix last weekend.

However Supercars boss Sean Seamer is adamant the championship will still be run in full.

“Obviously, the situation is evolving, but we acknowledge the need to act decisively with the information we have at hand,” he said.

“Our sport is a visceral experience and rather than run without crowds, we have decided, along with our key broadcast and government partners, to delay any further racing until June.

Scott McLaughlin in action in his Ford Mustang. (Getty)

“Tasmania, Auckland and Perth events will all be postponed until later in the year, not cancelled.

“Fortunately, our calendar this year enables us to do this.

“Supercars’ priority is to deliver the 14 round 2020 championship for our fans and partners, irrespective of the dates. Bathurst will obviously proceed on its scheduled date. We have a plan for how we can make that happen and will begin discussions with all of our stakeholders over the coming days to lock this in.

“We anticipate that we will be able to formalise and communicate this plan within the next few weeks. In the meantime, we are unique and fortunate in that we are able to simulate our racing via eSports.

“So, between now and late June, Supercars will host, via Twitch, Fox Sports and Kayo, an eSeries Championship where fans will get to see our stars battle it out in a virtual world while we wait to go racing again for real.”

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin has also conceded his planned IndyCar debut, scheduled for May, is in doubt.

McLaughlin was due to drive for Team Penske in the Indianapolis Grand Prix on May 9. IndyCar has so far cancelled all races until the end of April.

Writing for his personal sponsor Grove Racing, McLaughlin admits things are up in the air.

“There’s so much speculation right now with the IndyCar schedule. But tht’s all it is, speculation,” McLaughlin wrote.

“As I write this now, I know there’s a fair degree of doubt on the Indy Grand Prix taking place at Indianapolis in early May – but let’s just wait and see.

“There are way more important issues right now than racing cars, and while I’m disappointed at how this is potentially playing out, I’m not losing sight of the big picture.”