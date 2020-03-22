supercars-confirm-april-start-for-new-series

Supercars have confirmed all regular drivers will take part in a 10 week Eseries that will begin on April 8, with the historic Monza track in Italy to host the first round.

Drivers will use their home simulator setups and the races will take place using the iRacing platform, with the field to use either the Holden ZB Commodore or the Ford Mustang.

The points system is yet to be finalised, but there will be a champion at the end of the series.

Fox Sports and Kayo will broadcast the races, with the possibility of a free-to-air deal being struck.

“We expect to announce further broadcasters for the Supercars All Stars Eseries in the coming weeks,” Supercars boss Sean Seamer said.

“This is about entertaining content. While we expect a strong and robust competition, ultimately this is designed to keep Supercars fans entertained during the period when we can’t race on the track.

“Fans watching from home will be able to hear the drivers during races, while a number of webcams will be set-up for broadcast as well.

Jamie Whincup and Scott McLaughlin will take part in the Supercars Eseries. (Getty)

“We expect to run a variety of different race formats across the Series to ensure this stays fresh and entertaining. Expect traditional two-race formats in earlier rounds, however all variety of formats including enduros, mystery rounds, night races and reverse grid races are all expected.

“We are still finalising the entire list of tracks we will race on and can confirm Round 1 will be Phillip Island and Monza.”

Ford driver Lee Holdsworth told Wide World of Sports recently that an Eseries involving the Supercars teams was a no-brainer.

“We always say that Supercars is one of the most interactive sports series in the world, we’re very close with the fans,” he said.

“It will create a lot of interest amongst the public, and I reckon it will be welcomed in these crazy times.”

Jamie Whincup has won seven Supercars championships on the track, but he says he might be too old to be an on-line star.

“I usually back myself, but the young blokes have the advantage here. My money’s on my teammate, SVG [Shane van Gisbergen], to be up the front. I know he races against a few of the guys down Pit Lane, even some of the Formula 1 drivers, so hopefully he’ll be representing the Red Bull Holden Racing Team on the podium.

Tickford Racing’s Lee Holdsworth in action in Adelaide. (Getty)

“It will be a learning curve for me as I haven’t used a sim in a very long time and don’t use it as part of my training, but I’m looking forward to a new challenge and, most of all, I’m rapt that we can still provide some entertainment when everyone needs it most.

“I’m looking forward to having some fun with the Supercars All Stars Eseries and giving the fans something to cheer for until we can hit the track again.”

Reigning series champion Scott McLaughlin says the Eseries is a good substitute for the real thing, in these extraordinary times.

“With this unprecedented situation meaning we can’t race our real cars, I think this is as good a substitute as possible,” he said.

“How cool is it that we can do this? We’re pretty much the only sport that can still compete in the online space.

“This has the potential to introduce a whole new legion of fans to our sport. I’m really excited about this.”