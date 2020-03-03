super-tuesday-2020:-how-to-watch-the-voting-results-live-and-online

Now Playing

Super Tuesday is here, and the number of Democratic candidates vying to become the party’s 2020 presidential nominee has now been whittled down to just a handful of key contenders: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, and Tulsi Gabbard. Throughout the day, voters will flock to the polls in 14 states to weigh in on which of these candidates should face Donald Trump in November’s general election cycle, and there are no doubt millions who will want to tune in and see the results as they come.

We may not have an answer to which candidate came out on top of the Super Tuesday votes until 11 p.m. ET when the final polls close in California — if it’s a close race, we may even have to wait a few days until all the votes can be counted. That being said, every major news network, be it liberal, moderate, or conservative, will be covering the Super Tuesday results, with live updates as candidates win various delegates for those dozen-plus states. There will also be plenty of online and streaming options available to viewers. Depending on the results of the election, a clear frontrunner in the Democratic primary could very well be decided on Super Tuesday, but candidates who have been dragging in the polls could make the race even more competitive. So, if you’re wondering where and how to watch the Super Tuesday voting results live and online, we’re here to help.

When is Super Tuesday?Super Tuesday is Tuesday, March 3, and the earliest polls close in Vermont and Virginia first at 7 p.m. ET. The final polls to close are in California at 11 p.m. ET.Where and when to watch Super TuesdayThere are plenty of options to watch Super Tuesday coverage. If you simply want to turn on your TV and tune in on broadcast news, CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, and PBS will all host Super Tuesday news specials. Times for each broadcast are listed below: Fox News begins coverage at 6 p.m. ETCNN begins coverage at 7 p.m. ETMSNBC begins coverage at 7 p.m. ETABC News begins coverage at 8 p.m. ETCBS News begins coverage at 8 p.m. ETNBC News begins coverage at 8 p.m. ETFox Business begins coverage at 8 p.m. ETPBS Newshour begins coverage at 11 p.m. ETFor those of you who’d rather watch online, CBS News’ website and the CBS News app will also have coverage available for streaming. You can tune in via the NBC News’ website and NBC News YouTube Channel or the ABC app as well as ABC.com. Fox News’ website will similarly stream their coverage there, as will Fox Business. C-SPAN will begin streaming coverage on its website.As for streaming, there are several packages that you use to watch! Subscribers to YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV will have access to the major network’s broadcasts.Who’s left in the running?With Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar all suspending their presidential campaigns this week, the major contenders left in the race are Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. As of Tuesday morning, the polls favor Sanders and Biden, but it’s still an open race at this point to determine which candidate will face President Donald Trump in the general election later this year. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe BidenSouth Carolina Democratic presidential primary debatePhoto: Win McNamee, Getty ImagesHow does Super Tuesday work?The Democratic nominee isn’t selected purely based on who gets the most votes, but rather by which candidate earns the most pledged delegates, with some larger and more Democratic-leaning states like California offering more delegates than others. There are a total of 1,357 pledged delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday. Those delegates will be added to the ones already claimed in the previous primaries and caucuses in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.A candidate needs 1,991 total delegates to secure the nomination before the Democratic National Convention.Which states are voting?AlabamaAmerican SamoaArkansasCaliforniaColoradoMaineMassachusettsMinnesotaNorth CarolinaOklahomaTennesseeTexasUtahVermontVirginiaWhich TV shows are getting preempted? Paying attention to politics is important these days, but that doesn’t mean we’re not bummed that some of our favorite television shows are being sacrificed so that news networks can report on Super Tuesday. While Fox and The CW will air regular programming, Tuesday night programming for NBC, ABC, and CBS will be pre-empted. On NBC, The Voice, This Is Us and New Amsterdam will not air new episodes in lieu of Super Tuesday coverage. On ABC, mixed-ish and black-ish will get bumped. Finally, on CBS, NCIS, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted will also take a backseat in favor of results coverage.