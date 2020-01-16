Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 has six new fighters

Nintendo has already picked all six new characters for the second Fighters Pass for Smash Bros. but they’re all currently a secret.

The fifth and final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been revealed as Byleth from Fire Emblem, but while that may seem a disappointingly dull choice to many it seems Nintendo has plenty of chances to make up for that.

They already said that they’d release more DLC characters after the initial Fighters Pass, and now it’s been revealed that there’ll be a whole second pass with six new characters – instead of the five of the first one.

None of them were named, but according to director Masahiro Sakurai they’ve all already been picked, so there’s no point trying to petition him to add your favourite.

The new fighters might all be a secret but most of the logic from our recent article on the most likely new additions still stands, so characters such as Dante from Devil May Cry, Steve/Alex from Minecraft, Crash Bandicoot, and Dovahkiin from Skyrim are still in with a good chance.

For now, all we know is that the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will cost £26.99 and all six new characters will be out by the end of next year.

You’ll be able to buy the new pass from Wednesday, 29 January, which will grant you an exclusive Mii Fighter costume: the Ancient Soldier Gear from Zelda: Breath Of The Wild.

There was no clue as to when the first fighter will be available, but it’ll likely be a few months. Although the fact that Sakurai already knows who they all are suggests that work must already have begun.

