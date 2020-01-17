Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 6 Fire Emblem characters that NEED to be DLC

Too many Fire Emblem characters in Smash? We say there aren’t enough.

We all love Fire Emblem, don’t we? I mean, we must do. Why else would Masahiro Sakurai grace us by including so many of its characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Especially when we were recently blessed with the inclusion of Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, who will be released as DLC in a couple of weeks.

Now some might argue that there are ‘too many’ of these characters in the game, but let’s actually check the numbers. In total, there are eight Fire Emblem characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. That’s roughly a tenth of the whole roster. Clearly, there aren’t enough Fire Emblem characters.

Sakurai has confirmed six more fighters have already been picked as DLC for the second Fighters Pass and, with any luck, he will have acknowledged the fans’ hunger for more swordsmen and women from across the strategy series.

But with there being 16 games in the main series (even more if you count spin-offs), there are tons of characters to pick from. Well, we’ve managed to narrow it down to the definitive six that deserve a spot in the biggest gaming crossover of all time.

Itsuki – Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE

Technically, this guy isn’t a Fire Emblem character per se but his game does heavily involve Fire Emblem, so it counts. Besides, if you thought the likes of Robin and Corrin had too much personality and would prefer someone who could be mistaken for a cardboard cutout for how dry he is, you’ll love Itsuki.

Another classic sword-wielder, Itsuki also has access to magic, so he could function like a cross between Robin and Chrom, slashing foes and then dropping lightning from above. In fact, in his game, Chrom transformed into his sword and could be summoned to take part in certain attacks, meaning he could also be an assist. He might get knackered from being his own playable character and assisting Robin with their Final Smash, but we’re sure he wouldn’t mind the extra work.

Kellam – Fire Emblem Awakening

Despite being a member of Chrom’s Shepherds, defending the land of Ylisse and its people, Kellam is rarely noticed. It’s actually his main defining trait, constantly forgotten and unnoticed even by his own peers and comrades. Not only would an appearance in Smash make up for his frankly shoddy treatment, he’d be the perfect fighter.

Since people barely acknowledge his presence, he’d basically be invisible, able to sneak up on opponents and take them out, leaving them bewildered at being knocked off the stage by seemingly nothing. Actually, that sounds a bit broken. But since when did Smash care about following fighting game conventions? Put the invisible knight in Smash and watch the competitive scene tear itself down.

Easter Xander – Fire Emblem Fates

Corrin has, like, eight siblings that could viably be given a role in Smash, but we’ve decided to go with the eldest of the Nohrian side of the family, Xander. Why him? Well, his role as a cavalier means, unlike the rest of the Fire Emblem cast so far, he would ride into battle on a horse. We don’t have many quadruped characters in Smash so it would help keep things varied. There could even be a mechanic where Xander can jump off the horse and make things personal using his legendary weapon Siegfried.

One problem, though. Xander’s too scary looking. He’s not villainous, but his black ensemble might make people think otherwise. He needs a cuddlier, more endearing image. Fortunately, he has one – the Easter costume he was given in Fire Emblem Heroes. Look at him! He’s adorable! And his sword’s a carrot instead! A perfect fit for Smash’s far wackier world.

Gatekeeper – Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Some fans will argue until the end of time over who the best character in Three Houses is. But only true connoisseurs can tell you who the correct answer is, and that’s the Gatekeeper.

‘But isn’t he a generic NPC?’ How dare you say such a thing. Throughout the game’s lowest points, when former friends turn into enemies and loved ones perish, the beacon of optimism that is the Gatekeeper is there to let you know it’s all okay. He is an immovable force that is dedicated to protecting the gate. Imagine, a playable character that literally couldn’t move or be moved. Such a radical idea can only work in a game like Smash.

Claud – Fire Emblem: Geneaology Of The Holy War

No, not that Claude. Claud. Without an ‘e.’ This poor guy, despite being around far longer than that uppity Golden Deer loser, has been completely overshadowed. He isn’t even included in Smash as a Spirit, and he’s too soft-spoken to speak up about it.

Well, someone needs to stand up for him and fight for his right to be a playable character. And if you are one of those non-existent people who think there are too many swordsmen in the game, you’ll be pleased to know that he doesn’t use a blade at all. As a High Priest, he’s more adept with magic, using fire, electricity and wind to strike down foes. If anyone gets too close, he can bonk them with his staff as well.

Kiran – Fire Emblem Heroes

Kiran may seem like another avatar character like Robin and Corrin, but there is one distinct difference. He can’t fight. Yep, in Fire Emblem Heroes, Kiran strictly stays behind battle lines, acting as a strategist. But then, why put him in a fighting game if he can’t even throw a punch? Simple, he is the wielder of the Breidablik.

What’s the Breidablik? A gun – uh, legendary relic that can be used to summon other Fire Emblem characters. Basically, Kiran can summon a different character for every one of his moves. The possibilities are almost endless; he could even have the characters he summons fight alongside him like an Assist Trophy. Think about it, every major Fire Emblem character wrapped into one! We don’t think is an unreasonable request. How hard could it be to implement nearly 20 games’ worth of characters into a single fighter?

