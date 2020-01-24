super-nintendo-world-coming-to-orlando,-florida-in-2023

Universal’s Super Nintendo World will be included as part of Orlando’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park in 2023.

Earlier this month, Nintendo’s very own theme park, Super Nintendo World, was confirmed to be opening to the public this summer in Universal Studios Japan. While this gives a lot of fans a great excuse to go visit during the summer holidays (especially with the Olympics on), getting to Japan may be a bit difficult for some.

Fortunately, we’ve now received some more concrete details on the park’s Western debut, courtesy of Inside Universal. During a recent conference call, Comcast executives confirmed that the park will come to Orlando, Florida, in 2023, as part of another new theme park called Universal’s Epic Universe.

The Epic Universe expansion will be roughly the same size as Universal’s current resort property (about 570 acres of land) and is planned to also feature a hotel, shops, restaurants, and much more.

The executives clearly have a lot of faith in this project, believing that Nintendo is the next big thing for theme parks, ‘From a creative standpoint it’s really unbelievable and that opens sometime – midyear this year and then we’re going to bring it to Hollywood and we’re going to bring it, obviously, in the fourth gate in Florida.

‘Nintendo, based on our research, is one of the biggest potential drivers of attendance that you could have of any kind of IP. It’s up there with Harry Potter.’

The plan is to bring Super Nintendo World to all of the Universal parks, including Hollywood and Singapore, so those that wish to hit all of them best start saving up now.

This isn’t the only collaboration between Nintendo and Universal, though. Let’s not forget that the two are currently working on an animated Super Mario feature film, with Illumination (the studio responsible for Despicable Me and the Minions franchise). There is still no word on when that will be released though.

