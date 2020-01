super-league-2020-fixtures:-how-to-watch-games-on-tv-and-live-stream

Super League has returned for 2020 with a fresh batch of contenders seeking to close the gap on dominant reigning champions St Helens.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Super League fixtures including TV details and how to watch games.

How to watch Super League on TV and live stream

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports or online via the SkyGo app.

Find out more about the best Sky packages

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch matches through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Grab a Sky Sports Day Pass for just £9.99

Super League fixtures on TV

Dates/times subject to change. TV games in bold. UK time unless specified.

Round 1

Thursday 30th January

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Friday 31st January

St Helens v Salford Red Devils (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity (7: 45pm)

Saturday 1st February

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants (6: 00pm local/5: 00pm UK)

Sunday 2nd February

Toronto Wolfpack v Castleford Tigers (2: 30pm – Sky Sports)

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC (4: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Round 2

Thursday 6th February

Warrington Wolves v St Helens (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Friday 7th February

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors (7: 45pm)

Hull FC v Hull KR (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Saturday 8th February

Salford Red Devils v Toronto Wolfpack (2: 00pm)

Sunday 9th February

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos (3: 00pm)

Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons (3: 00pm)

Round 3

Thursday 13th February

Wigan Warriors v Toronto Wolfpack (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Friday 14th February

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR (7: 45pm)

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Saturday 15th February

Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers (6: 00pm local/5: 00pm UK)

Sunday 16th February

Hull FC v St Helens (3: 00pm)

Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves (3: 00pm)

Round 4

Friday 21st February

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

St Helens v Catalans Dragons (P-P)

Warrington Wolves v Toronto Wolfpack (7: 45pm)

Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants (7: 45pm)

Saturday 22nd February

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (2: 00pm)

Sunday 23rd February

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC (3: 00pm)

Round 5

Thursday 27th February

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (6: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Friday 28th February

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Saturday 29th February

Toronto Wolfpack v St Helens (6: 00pm)

Sunday 1st March

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons (3: 00pm)

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors (3: 00pm)

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity (3: 00pm)

Round 6

Thursday 5th March

Leeds Rhinos v Toronto Wolfpack (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Friday 6th March

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants (7: 45pm)

Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC (7: 45pm)

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Saturday 7th March

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (6: 00pm local/5: 00pm UK)

Sunday 8th March

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR (3: 00pm)

Round 7

Thursday 12th March

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Friday 13th March

Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants (P-P)

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Saturday 14th March

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos (6: 00pm local/5: 00pm UK)

Sunday 15th March

Hull KR v Toronto Wolfpack (P-P)

Castleford Tigers v St Helens (3: 30pm)

Round 8

Thursday 19th March

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Friday 20th March

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers (7: 45pm)

Sunday 22nd March

Toronto Wolfpack v Wakefield Trinity (12: 00pm)

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves (3: 00pm)

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (3: 00pm)

Round 9

Thursday 26th March

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Friday 27th March

Huddersfield Giants v Toronto Wolfpack (7: 45pm)

Hull FC v Salford Red Devils (7: 45pm)

St Helens v Hull KR (7: 45pm)

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors (7: 45pm)

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Round 10

Thursday 9th April

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Friday 10th April

Hull KR v Hull FC (12: 30pm – Sky Sports)

St Helens v Wigan Warriors (2: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Saturday 11th April

Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils (3: 00pm – Sky Sports)

Catalans Dragons v Toronto Wolfpack (5: 15pm local/4: 15pm UK)

Sunday 12th April

Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants (3: 00pm – Sky Sports)

Round 11

Friday 17th April

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (7: 45pm)

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers (7: 45pm)

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Saturday 18th April

Toronto Wolfpack v Hull FC (1: 30pm local/6: 30pm UK)

Catalans Dragons v St Helens (6: 00pm local/5: 00pm UK)

Sunday 19th April

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (3: 00pm)

Round 12

Thursday 23rd April

Castleford Tigers v Hull KR (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Friday 24th April

St Helens v Wakefield Trinity (7: 45pm)

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos (7: 45pm)

Saturday 25th April

Toronto Wolfpack v Wigan Warriors (4: 00pm local/6: 30pm UK)

Sunday 26th April

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (3: 00pm)

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons (3: 00pm)

Round 13

Thursday 30th April

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Friday 1st May

Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils (7: 45pm)

Saturday 2nd May

Toronto Wolfpack v St Helens (1: 30pm local/6: 30pm UK)

Hull FC v Castleford Tigers (5: 00pm)

Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity (6: 00pm local/5: 00pm UK)

Sunday 3rd May

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants (3: 00pm)

Round 14

Thursday 14th May

St Helens v Hull FC (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Friday 15th May

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants (7: 45pm)

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR (7: 45pm)

Saturday 16th May

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers (3: 00pm)

Sunday 17th May

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons (3: 00pm)

Wakefield Trinity v Toronto Wolfpack (3: 00pm)

Round 15

Saturday 23rd May

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons (3: 00pm – Sky Sports)

St Helens v Salford Red Devils (5: 15pm – Sky Sports)

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos (7: 30pm – Sky Sports)

Sunday 24th May

Huddersfield Giants v Toronto Wolfpack (12: 30pm – Sky Sports)

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (2: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (5: 00pm – Sky Sports)

Round 16

Friday 29th May

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors (7: 45pm)

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity (7: 45pm)

Saturday 30th May

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (3: 00pm)

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos (6: 00pm local/5: 00pm UK)

Sunday 31st May

Hull KR v St Helens (3: 00pm)

Salford Red Devils v Toronto Wolfpack (3: 00pm)

Round 17

Thursday 11th June

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Friday 12th June

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants (7: 45pm)

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (7: 45pm)

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils (7: 45pm)

Saturday 13th June

Toronto Wolfpack v Castleford Tigers (1: 30pm local/6: 30pm UK)

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves (6: 00pm local/5: 00pm UK)

Round 18

Thursday 18th June

Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Friday 19th June

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (7: 45pm)

St Helens v Castleford Tigers (7: 45pm)

Saturday 20th June

Toronto Wolfpack v Hull KR (1: 30pm local/6: 30pm UK)

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (5: 00pm)

Sunday 21st June

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (3: 00pm)

Round 19

Friday 26th June

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC (7: 45pm)

Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants (7: 45pm)

Saturday 27th June

Catalans Dragons v Toronto Wolfpack (6: 00pm local/5: 00pm UK)

Sunday 28th June

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (3: 00pm)

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (3: 00pm)

Warrington Wolves v St Helens (7: 15pm)

Round 20

Thursday 2nd July

Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Friday 3rd July

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils (7: 45pm)

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (7: 45pm)

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (7: 45pm)

Saturday 4th July

Toronto Wolfpack v Warrington Wolves (1: 30pm local/6: 30pm UK)

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR (6: 00pm local/5: 00pm UK)

Round 21

Thursday 9th July

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR (7: 45pm – Sky Sports)

Friday 10th July

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (7: 45pm)

St Helens v Hull FC (7: 45pm)

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity (7: 45pm)

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (7: 45pm)

Saturday 11th July

Toronto Wolfpack v Salford Red Devils (1: 30pm local/6: 30pm UK)

Round 22

Friday 24th July

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons (7: 45pm)

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils (7: 45pm)

Saturday 25th July

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants (3: 00pm)

Hull FC v Toronto Wolfpack (5: 00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (3: 00pm)

Wakefield Trinity v St Helens (3: 00pm)

Round 23

Friday 31st July

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers (7: 45pm)

St Helens v Wigan Warriors (7: 45pm)

Saturday 1st August

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves (6: 00pm local/5: 00pm UK)

Sunday 2nd August

Toronto Wolfpack v Leeds Rhinos (1: 30pm local/6: 30pm UK)

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC (3: 00pm)

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (3: 00pm)

Round 24

Friday 7th August

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC (7: 45pm)

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (7: 45pm)

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR (7: 45pm)

Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity (7: 45pm)

Saturday 8th August

Toronto Wolfpack v Huddersfield Giants (1: 30pm local/6: 30pm UK)

Sunday 9th August

Salford Red Devils v St Helens (3: 00pm)

Round 25

Friday 14th August

Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers (6: 45pm)

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (7: 45pm)

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos (7: 45pm)

St Helens v Warrington Wolves (7: 45pm)

Sunday 16th August

Hull KR v Toronto Wolfpack (3: 00pm)

Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils (3: 00pm)

Round 26

Friday 21st August

Castleford Tigers v Toronto Wolfpack (7: 45pm)

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (7: 45pm)

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity (7: 45pm)

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (7: 45pm)

Saturday 22nd August

Hull FC v Hull KR (5: 00pm)

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (6: 00pm local/5: 00pm UK)

Round 27

Friday 28th August

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves (7: 45pm)

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants (7: 45pm)

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils (7: 45pm)

Saturday 29th August

Toronto Wolfpack v Catalans Dragons (1: 30pm local/6: 30pm UK)

Sunday 30th August

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (3: 00pm)

Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC (3: 00pm)

Round 28

Friday 4th September

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR (7: 45pm)

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (7: 45pm)

Wigan Warriors v St Helens (7: 45pm)

Saturday 5th September

Toronto Wolfpack v Wakefield Trinity (1: 30pm local/6: 30pm UK)

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (6: 00pm local/5: 00pm UK)

Sunday 6th September

Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves (3: 00pm)

Round 29

Friday 11th September

Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants (7: 45pm)

Hull FC v Salford Red Devils (7: 45pm)

Hull KR v Catalans Dragons (7: 45pm)

St Helens v Toronto Wolfpack (7: 45pm)

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos (7: 45pm)

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (7: 45pm)