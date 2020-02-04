super-bowl-tv-audience-up-1.7%-from-last-year:-hollywood-reporter

Super Bowl TV audience up 1.7% from last year: Hollywood Reporter

News
mariya smith

Football fans react while watching the televised Super Bowl LIV from Miami as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, at SoMa StrEat Food Park in San Francisco, California, U.S. February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) – Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast on Fox attracted an average TV audience of 99.9 million, 1.7% above last year, The Hollywood Reporter said on Monday.

Fox, owned by Fox Corp, did not provide figures solely on the TV audience. It said the average viewership was 102 million including people watching a Spanish-language simulcast and streaming the game on Fox, NFL and Verizon platforms.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Leslie Adler

