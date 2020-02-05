Super Bowl Music Fest is another win for St. Louis-based Synergy Productions

Guns N’ Roses performs Jan. 31 at American Airlines Arena as part of the Bud Light Super Bowl Festival.

Photo by Dusty Kessler

Miami was all about Super Bowl LIV last weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs triumphed over the San Francisco 49ers. But A-list music acts also made a strong showing thanks to the return of the Super Bowl Music Festival.The event, in its second year, took place Jan. 30-Feb. 1 at American Airlines Arena in Miami. DJ Khaled and Friends, Meek Mill, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion performed the first night, followed by Guns N’ Roses and Snoop Dogg the second night and Maroon 5 and Dan Shay the final night.”There are all sorts of events, day and night, 24/7, but this is the anchor event,” says Amit Dhawan of St. Louis-based Synergy Productions LLC.Synergy and On Location Services co-produced the festival with a team that also included Bud Light, EA Sports, the NFL, Live Nation Urban and American Airlines Arena.“This year, we really understand the bigness of it all,” Dhawan says. “Across three days, we had 12 surprise guests, all big names. You don’t see that except at Coachella. It’s crazy.”And for the second year in a row, we had a dream show with Guns N’ Roses and Snoop Dogg.” It was the biggest of the three shows last weekend, followed by Maroon 5 and Dan Shay, then DJ Khaled and Friends. The Maroon 5 show was the festival’s first in-the-round.Last year’s “dream show” was the Bruno Mars and Cardi B lineup in Atlanta.

Maroon 5 performs Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami.

Photo by Jeff Lewis, Associated Press

DJ Khaled performs Jan. 30 at American Airlines Arena as part of the Bud Light Super Bowl Festival.

Photo by Dusty Kessler

Dan Shay and DJ Khaled had just won Grammy Awards the week before. Lil Wayne’s surprise appearance with DJ Khaled coincided with the release of a new album, “Funeral.” Maroon 5’s performance coincided with “Memories,” its hit on the Billboard 100. And on the heels of its performance, Guns N’ Roses released a slew of 2020 tour dates.Then there was Demi Lovato’s surprise appearance during Dan Shay’s set. Lovato’s appearance was wedged between her buzzed-about performances at the Grammys and her performance of the national anthem at the Super Bowl.Dhawan says it’s great when months of planning comes together. “The musical relevancy is one of the things you’re going to remember.”The surprises were elevated this year: Some involved intense planning, while a major one just happened. Dhawan didn’t know Lovato would be joining Dan Shay for “Speechless” until the day of the show. He called it a totally organic occurrence.Lovato had been scheduled to attend as a guest, not as a performer. But while hanging backstage with Dan Shay, they naturally started singing. Before anyone knew what was happening, she was added to the set.

Dan Shay and Demi Lovato performs Feb. 1 at American Airlines Arena as part of the Bud Light Super Bowl Festival.

Photo by Dusty Kessler

The long list of surprises in Khaled’s set was months in the making and included Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Migos, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, Trina, Trick Daddy, Fabolous, Moneybagg Yo and more. Dhawan says it was all about putting connections to work and figuring out who would be in town.Pharrell Williams’ appearance during Snoop Dogg’s set was “something Snoop wanted to happen to make it a special night,” Dhawan says. “Artists get excited for those big moments.”The event had a strong local sensibility, with Miami favorite DJ Khaled headlining a night with other Miami hip-hop stars including Trick Daddy and Trina (along with Lil Wayne, who lives in Miami).Last year, when the Super Bowl was played in Atlanta, the festival included Ludacris, Migos, T.I., Jeezy and Ciara.

Lil Wayne performs Jan. 30 at American Airlines Arena as part of the Bud Light Super Bowl Festival.

Photo by Dusty Kessler

Snoop Dogg performs Jan. 31 at American Airlines Arena as part of the Bud Light Super Bowl Festival.

Dusty Kessler

This year, the Super Bowl Music Festival faced increased competition as more and more artists and promoters recognize the link between sports and music. Concerts by acts including Lady Gaga, the Chainsmokers, Halsey, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Marshmello, DJ Tiesto and Cardi B flooded Miami, though they weren’t connected to the Super Bowl Music Festival.“It’s becoming the new Coachella, an exciting time of the year,” Dhawan says. “Miami’s a real nightlife market, and a lot of people can afford to do big talent.”Intense rain on Super Bowl weekend ruined some outdoor events such as a Harry Styles concert.Dhawan says holding the festival inside an established venue and working with a team “makes for a better concert and event experience. Arenas do this all the time.”Also, Dhawan says, “it always rains in Miami.” The only concession the festival made for weather was moving the red carpet indoors.New to the festival was “The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest TV Show,” which aired late Feb. 1 on Fox, featuring highlights of the three nights of concerts.

