super-bowl-liv:-live-updates

The NFL season concludes Sunday with Super Bowl LIV. The San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs and only one team will be crowned NFL champions. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.The NFC champion 49ers take on their AFC counterparts, the Chiefs, on Sunday. The winner will be awarded the Lombardi Trophy and crowned NFL champions for the 2019-2020 season. The game will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, which is the regular season home of the Miami Dolphins.

Updated 3m ago

How to watch the Super Bowl

What: Super Bowl LIVDate: Sunday, February 2, 2020Time: 6:30 p.m. ETLocation: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FloridaOnline Stream: FuboTV (Get a free trial)TV: Fox

Updated 4m ago

Richard Sherman arrives in Kobe Bryant jersey

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman arrived at the stadium in a Kobe Bryant jersey. Sherman wore the jersey backwards so that the name Bryant wouldn’t be hidden under his coat.

#MambaMentality@49ers CB Richard Sherman arrives to Super Bowl LIV wearing a Kobe jersey. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vo7pW6aUR7— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020

Updated 4m ago

Chiefs are 1 point favorites

The betting odds for Super Bowl LIV wavered slightly in the the two weeks leading up to the game, but have mostly held steady. The Chiefs are currently 1 point favorites. The over/under stands at 53.5 after originally opening at 54.5.

Updated 5m ago

Super Bowl returns to Miami

The last time Miami hosted the Super Bowl was 10 years ago. The New Orleans Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17. The Saints were down 10-6 at the beginning of the third quarter, but, in what is considered one of the gutsiest play calls in Super Bowl history, managed to recover a surprise onside kick to start the second half.