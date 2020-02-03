super-bowl-liv-live-scores-and-updates:-san-francisco-49ers-take-on-the-kansas-city-chiefs

For everything Super Bowl-y this Super Bowl Sunday, you can follow our live blog below.

Before we get started, here’s some quick background below …

In Miami’s crowded social scene, Super Bowl still the hottest ticket in town

Fans hoping to score a ticket to Super Bowl LIV face a steep bill this year, with a seat to the big game still one of the most coveted in all of professional sports. The average ticket price for Sunday’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers hit $5,828 on StubHub, the second-highest price seen for the Super Bowl over the last 10 years, according to data compiled for Reuters on Saturday by the ticket resale platform.

13 minutes, $13 million: The logistics of pulling off a Super Bowl halftime show

The popular Super Bowl halftime show is only 13 minutes long, but the million-dollar-a-minute extravaganza takes thousands of people, months of planning and near military precision to pull off. Organizers have the Herculean task of turning a football field into a concert venue and back in less than half an hour, and without damaging the playing surface.

Luke Willson has experienced the best, and worst, of playing in the Super Bowl

The Canadian experienced the thrill of winning the Lombardi Trophy in 2014 as a rookie tight end when the Seattle Seahawks dispatched the Denver Broncos 43-8. But then came the exasperation of a controversial 28-24 loss the following year to the New England Patriots.

The personable 30-year-old native of LaSalle, Ont., says there’s no bigger high — or more bitter disappointment — in football than winning or losing the Super Bowl.

“I don’t think so,” Willson said this week during a telephone interview. “The year we won it, we started out hot (11-1 en route to a 13-3 record) and felt like we had a pretty good team so it was kind of in the back of everyone’s mind.

“When we finally got to that moment where we did win, it was just pure jubilation. And it was just the polar opposite the next year.”

Willson and Regina native Jon Ryan, who was Seattle’s punter in both Super Bowl appearances, were the last of 15 Canadian-born players to participate in the game, according to NFL Canada. That drought will end Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, from Mont-Sainte-Hilaire, Que., will start at right tackle for the Chiefs.