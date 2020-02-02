super-bowl-2020:-where-to-watch-kansas-city-chiefs-vs-san-francisco-49ers-in-london

Going Out in London Discover

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have the chance to make history on Sunday night, when they go head to head in Super Bowl LIV.

The two sides have contrasting histories in the Super Bowl – the 49s have six Vince Lombardi Trophies to their name, while this will be the first time one-time winners Chiefs have made the Super Bowl in 50 years. The sides have never played each other in the final before.

The game kicks off at 11.30pm on Sunday in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira providing the half-time entertainment.

There are plenty of places showing the game in London, despite the late start time. All events are ticketed, so NFL fans are advised to book ahead of time.

These are our top picks for places to watch the game in London. Make sure to book tickets in advance, as they’re likely to sell out.

Our top pick:

The American Bar at the Stafford

The American Bar at the Stafford is staying open late this Sunday to show all the action from Miami. Settle in for the game and enjoy the excellent cocktail menu – go for the Martini, it might just be the best in London. American classics will be available from the kitchen too, including hot dogs, nachos and popcorn. Tickets are priced at £9.50 per person and include a bottle of beer or soft drink.

16-18, St James’s Pl, SW1A 1NJ, thestaffordlondon.com

Other recommendations:

Skylight Rooftop, Tobacco Dock, Pennington Street, E1W 2SF, (tickets from £3), designmynight.com

The Tap In at Elephant Park, 2 Sayer Street, Elephant & Castle, SE17 1FG, (free entry), tapin.london

Prairie Fire, Arches 88/89, Wood Lane Arches, W12 7LH, (tickets from £10, including a drink) designmynight.com

Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus, 229 Piccadilly, W1J 9HR, (tickets from £50, including three food items and two drinks) designmynight.com

Red Rooster at The Curtain, 45 Curtain Road, EC2A 3PT (tickets from £25, including a drink and chicken wings), designmynight.com

Balthazar, 4-6 Russell Street, Covent Garden, WC2B 5HZ, (tickets from £70, including a welcome cocktail, four-course snacking menu and mini doughnuts) balthazarlondon.com

The Leyton Star, 116 High Road Leyton, E15 2BX. (tickets from £5, including a drink), leytonstar.co.uk

Tropicana Beach Club, New London Theatre, Parker Street, WC2B 5PW. (tickets from £15) tropicanabeachclub.co.uk

Long Arm Pub & Brewery, 0-26 Worship Street, EC2A 2DX. (tickets from £5, including a drink) longarmpub.co.uk

Broadleaf, Tower 42, 25 Old Broad Street, EC2N 1HN, (tickets from £5, including a drink) broadleaflondon.com