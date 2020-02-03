super-bowl-2020-live-nfl-score-and-results:-kansas-city-chiefs-vs-san-francisco-49ers-live-stream

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Super Bowl LIV LIVE.

The Kansas City Chiefs are gracing the NFL’s biggest stage for the first time in 50 years after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes inspired two comeback victories over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Standing between Mahomes and the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is a well-rounded San Francisco 49ers outfit that have combined stellar defense with an unstoppable running game throughout the playoffs.

Another Super Bowl win for the Niners tonight would see them draw level with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in league history (six).

Stay tuned for all the action, including a half-time show headlined by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez….

2020-02-02T21:20:38.253Z

The San Francisco 49ers have the chance to become the joint-most successful franchise in Super Bowl history with a win here tonight. They currently have five titles to their name, one fewer than both the Pittsburgh Steelers and last year’s winners, the New England Patriots. Their last win came back in 1994, though they did reach the 2012 season Super Bowl, where they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.

2020-02-02T21:13:31.506Z

So here we are. 32 teams began this season with hopes of being at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami tonight for one of the greatest sporting spectacles on the planet. Only two made it. By the time we’re done, either the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers will have their hands on the Vince Lombardi trophy.

2020-02-02T17:32:33.763Z

Welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Super Bowl LIV!

