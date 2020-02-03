super-bowl-2020-live,-kansas-city-chiefs-vs-san-francisco-49ers:-score-stream,-latest-updates-and-result

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Super Bowl LIV LIVE.

The Kansas City Chiefs are gracing the NFL’s biggest stage for the first time in 50 years after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes inspired two comeback victories over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Standing between Mahomes and the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is a well-rounded San Francisco 49ers outfit that have combined stellar defense with an unstoppable running game throughout the playoffs.

Another Super Bowl win for the Niners tonight would see them draw level with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in league history (six).

Stay tuned for all the action, including a half-time show headlined by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez….

Live Updates

Read more…

2020-02-02T22:59:14.033Z

The Kobe Bryant tributes have already begun, with the entire roster of both teams standing on their respective 24-yard lines, in honour of Bryant’s LA Lakers jersey number.

2020-02-02T22:54:16.100Z

And if you’re looking for fireworks, the Chiefs wide receiving core is absolutely stacked with explosive stars, none more so than Tyreek Hill, nicknamed the Cheetah, who has been talking this week about wanting to try out for the US Olympic team during the offseason…

2020-02-02T22:47:02.180Z

All eyes on the quarterbacks as ever, but we’ve got probably the two best tight ends in the game on show tonight in George Kittle and Travis Kelce.

2020-02-02T22:37:29.693Z

The stars are in the house tonight…

2020-02-02T22:31:54.213Z

Of course the football is the headline act, but the Super Bowl half-time show has become one of the great entertainment gigs. On duty tonight, following Marron 5’s rather underwhelming display last year, are Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

2020-02-02T22:16:05.806Z

We’re expecting plenty of tributes to Kobe Bryant this evening. 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis has got some special cleats on…

2020-02-02T21:57:50.576Z

Meet the quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo’s had to be a little more patient, having spent the first three-and-a-half years of his career as backup to Tom Brady at the New England Patriots. San Francisco traded to get him midway through the 2017 season, and he won the first five games he started, leading to huge optimism ahead of the 2018 campaign. Trouble is, just three weeks into the season he tore his ACL. This year, he’s played every game and threw 27 regular season touchdown passes.

2020-02-02T21:39:53.260Z

Meet the quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes is out warming up in Miami. Whatever happens tonight, last season’s MVP is surely destined for greatness in the NFL, but how big would it be for him to pick up a ring so early in his career?This is only his second year as a starter, and having thrown 50 regular season touchdown passes last year he struggled a little with injury early in the campaign but has been better than ever in the postseason so far. Expect fireworks.

2020-02-02T21:32:32.166Z

So what do we have ahead?Kick-off is officially scheduled for 11:30pm GMT, 6:30pm local time. However, with all the bells and whistles of pre-game ceremony, that’ll probably end up more like midnight. Demi Lovato will be signing the national anthem and the NFL have also planned a tribute to basketball great Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash exactly a week ago.

2020-02-02T21:26:21.186Z

For the Kansas City Chiefs however, it’s a whole other story. When the Chiefs reached two of the first four editions of the Super Bowl – winning the second – few people thought it would be fifty years before they were back. These fans have been waiting a long time…

2020-02-02T21:20:38.253Z

The San Francisco 49ers have the chance to become the joint-most successful franchise in Super Bowl history with a win here tonight. They currently have five titles to their name, one fewer than both the Pittsburgh Steelers and last year’s winners, the New England Patriots. Their last win came back in 1994, though they did reach the 2012 season Super Bowl, where they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.

2020-02-02T21:13:31.506Z

So here we are. 32 teams began this season with hopes of being at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami tonight for one of the greatest sporting spectacles on the planet. Only two made it. By the time we’re done, either the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers will have their hands on the Vince Lombardi trophy.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-02T17:32:33.763Z

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Super Bowl LIV!

Can’t see the Super Bowl 2020 LIVE NFL: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers blog? Click here​ for the desktop version.

TV channel and live stream, and online coverage

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Action, Mix and Main Event channels, and is available via Now TV with a day pass on offer for £7.99. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

The match will also be live on BBC One and on the BBC website.

You can follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.