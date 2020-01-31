super-bowl-2020-half-time-show:-everything-you-need-to-know-as-shakira-and-jennifer-lopez-headline

The Super Bowl half-time show has developed into one of the most eagerly anticipated spectacles on the planet, fusing the behemoth industries of music, entertainment and sport.

Originally, half-time show performances at the NFL‘s biggest game were usually led by college marching bands, but gradually the event grew to be headlined by some of the biggest names in the history of music.

Michael Jackson was among the earliest pop superstar performers when he took the stage in 1993, and he has been followed by the likes of Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, U2, Paul McCartney, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna and The Who.

More recently, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Coldplay and Justin Timberlake have had the honour of headlining the show, while pop group Maroon 5 delivered a somewhat underwhelming performance at last year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta.

Who is performing this year?

This year’s Super Bowl half-time show will be co-headlined by Columbian star Shakira and US singer Jennifer Lopez, with no word yet on who could feature in a special guest cameo.

The show will be directed by choreographers Tabitha and Napoleon D’umo, who have previously worked on Madonna’s Super Bowl half-time performance and feature on US TV show So You Think You Can Dance.

What have they got planned?

The performance is expected to last around 12 minutes and will feature hits from both stars’ back catalogues.

The pair also announced in a press conference on Thursday that they will include a tribute to US basketball star Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash exactly a week before the Super Bowl, with the NFL also set to stage a separate tribute.

What time is the half-time show?

The Super Bowl itself is officially scheduled to kick-off at 11:30pm GMT, though that tends to be pushed back by a host of pre-match formalities.

Therefore, the half-time show is expected to get under way some time around the 1:30am mark.