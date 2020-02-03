Super Bowl 2019 celeb moments: Gisele Bündchen kissing Tom Brady, England's own Harry Kane with Gareth Southgate, Rosie Perez and more

England manager Gareth Southgate and World Cup hero Harry Kane were among sports stars and celebrities who watched the New England Patriots romp to victory in the Super Bowl.

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt was also among celebrities in the crowd who watched the Patriots win 13-3 over the Los Angeles Rams.

A tearful Tom Brady won a passionate kiss from supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen after being crowned the “greatest of all time” following his record-breaking sixth Super Bowl win.

The 41-year-old New England Patriots quarterback was joined by Gisele, 38, and his three children, Jack, 11, Benjamin, nine, and Vivian, six, as he celebrated his team’s victory.

Brady also held daughter Vivian in his arms as he gave a post-match interview and accepted the Vince Lombardi trophy with his teammates after grinding out the historic win.

“I can’t wait to spend some time with my family and my kids and my wife,” said Brady, “This is a dream come true for all of us.”

Brady’s latest triumph beat the previous record of five Super Bowl victories.

Super Bowl 2019 Half-Time Show – In pictures

With last night’s win, the Patriots also matched the Pittsburgh Steelers’ record for the most Super Bowl titles.

There was a familiar face on the sidelines in Atlanta where Patriots super fan Harry Kane took time out from recovering from his ankle injury to watch the NFL’s showpiece event.

While his Tottenham teammates claimed a crucial win over Newcastle at the weekend, Kane headed across the Atlantic for the biggest game on the American Football calendar with his fiancée Katie Goodland.

The England captain made no secret of his allegiance to the Patriots, posing in Brady’s number 12 jersey in a photo with the winning team’s owner, Robert Kraft.

England manager Southgate and legendary sprinter Bolt were among the other sporting celebrities in the crowd along with Jon Bon Jovi, Conor McGregor and comedian Kevin Hart.

Adam Levine goes topless during Super Bowl halftime show

The spectacle began with a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by 74-year-old R&B queen Gladys Knight.

The half-time show featured a performance by Adam Levine and his group, Maroon 5, and included cameos from rap artists Travis Scott and Big Boi – and a surprise appearance from Spongebob Squarepants.

Proud dad: Conor McGregor and his son wear matching purple suits (Reuters)

There was a mixed critical response to the half-time show after a boycott by some celebrities in protest against the treatment of former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the US national anthem to draw attention to police brutality against African-Americans.

Cardi B and Rihanna were said to have turned down the opportunity to sing and Maroon 5 faced a backlash, with one US critic calling the band’s performance “the dullest halftime show of all time.”

Levine also found himself embroiled in a controversy on social media over stripping off his shirt during the show at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with users comparing it to the outcry after Janet Jackson’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” in 2004 when her breast was momentarily exposed.

“Super Bowl halftime nipple rules feel inconsistent,” tweeted ESPN host Katie Nolan.

Oscar-nominated actress Rosie Perez added. “Are they going to go in and penalize #AdamLevine for showing his tits like they did @JanetJackson? Just asking.”