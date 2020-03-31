sunny-leone-says-her-husband-daniel-weber-thought-she-was-gay-when-they-first-met

|

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 23: 10 [IST]

Sunny Leone opened up about how she met her husband Daniel Weber in a recent interview. It was by chance that Sunny went on a date with Daniel because she was stood up by Daniel's friend whom she was actually meant to go on a date with. Sunny also revealed that Daniel thought she was gay the first time he met her because she was with a friend of hers who is in fact gay. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sunny recounted her first date with Daniel. "We were at Las Vegas and I was with my girlfriend. I was going to meet Daniel's band mate at Mandalay Bay. I was supposed to go out on a date with Pauly Shore, who was a comedian.. But he ditched me," she said, while Daniel added, "Pauly happened to meet someone on his way and he went off to meet his friend. And God ushered me to her. That's destiny." She continued, "Daniel didn't think I was straight. He thought I was a lesbian. I was with my girlfriend who is a lesbian but she dresses a bit masculine. He misread it completely." Daniel explained, "I was confused because they were holding hands and I misread the situation." Sunny and Daniel are proud parents to three adorable children, Nisha, Asher and Noah. The two have been married for nine years now.