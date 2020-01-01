suniel-shetty-finally-opens-up-candidly-about-daughter-athiya,-son-ahan’s-love-life

Top 5 Bollywood controversies of 2019













The speculations about Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul seeing each other have been doing the round for a while now. Amid dating rumours, Rahul had recently posted a picture with Athiya which further added fuel to the fire. The post got the much-needed attention when Hardik Pandya called the couple ‘cuties’ which prompted Suniel Shetty to comment with love emoticons.

Suniel’s comment on Athiya and Rahul’s picture almost confirmed their relationship and daddy has also given his approval. So when the actor was asked to spill some beans on his children Athiya and Ahan’s love life, he spoke candidly without battling an eyelid.

Suniel Shetty, wife Mana, Ahan Shetty, Athiya ShettyInstagram

“We love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing. We were all happy, we grew up happy,” Suniel Shetty told The Times Of India adding that he and his wife Mana have accepted Athiya and Ahan’s relationships.

He further added, “If you see your life and our life we were all happy go lucky. Today’s generation is too worried about mujhe like mil raha hai kya, mere kapde sahi hai kya, choti moble toh nahi hai, smart phone toh nahi hai, materialistic, duniya peer pressure ke vaje se ho chukka hai, kisiko maarna, kisiko kaat ke bag mein phainkna, step father ho kuch bhi ho, woh hamari soch mein aata bhi nahi tha. But times have changed. That is why I think parents befriending them and doing everything is very important. I love Ahan’s girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana doesn’t have a problem with that and they are happy. The children we are blessed that they are from brilliant families and so humble and fit into the family like gloves.”

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Ahan Shetty, Tanya ShroffInstagram

While Athiya and Rahul are yet to make any comment on their relationship status, Ahan and his girlfriend Tanya Shroff have made their relationship official in 2019.