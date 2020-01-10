sunderland-are ‘in-a-mess’-even-as-green-shoots-of-hope-emerge-for-the-first-time-under-phil-parkinson

Sunderland are in turmoil, a club where the manager has been widely derided and a once-popular owner is now despised, forced to sell up against his wishes to quell an angry but organised mob. There is bitterness and acrimony everywhere.

This is what happens when a club that spent a decade in the Premier League tumbles into League One and keeps on sinking, thrashing around in the third tier like a fish plucked from water.

Yet, out of the chaos has emerged a team that, for the first time under Phil Parkinson, is back in the promotion hunt ahead of Saturday’s home game against league leaders Wycombe Wanderers.

The Black Cats are unbeaten in five and have moved to within one point of the play-off places with a game in hand. The protests calling for Parkinson’s sacking have died down and, with owner Stewart Donald confirming he is actively looking for a buyer, the same fanzines and podcasters that launched a social media campaign urging him to go have released a statement asking him to do so at a “fair price.”

Perhaps more importantly, though, they have urged fans to back the team. It would be a mistake to argue the problems have gone away, but as ever in football, results have lifted the mood.

“In the last three games, yes, there has been some cause for optimism,” said Stephen Goldsmith of the Wise Men Say podcast. “But that is a very small sample size.

“What you have to take into consideration is that the two teams we have beaten in those three games – Lincoln and Doncaster – were in low league positions. If you look at the teams we have beaten this season, they are not high up in the division.

“We get a lot of people from the outside who have this idea that Sunderland fans are impatient and they are calling for managerial change all the time, but we were sixth when he [Parkinson] came in and he came from a job [at Bolton] where he had barely won a game.

“The football was so defensive. It was route one and it was so submissive. We played Bolton on Boxing Day, who have a team cobbled together and we were awful, defensive, launching the ball forward… we dropped to 14th in League One [after a 0-0 draw], the lowest point in our history. I think we were justified at the time to say look, we have made a mistake, the owner needed to admit it.

“But since then, we have gone to Doncaster and won and we are playing on the front foot. If you give me the Parkinson of the last three games, yeah, I can be optimistic, but if he goes back to being the manager he was when he arrived, he’s not right for Sunderland.

“We’ve got Wycombe on Saturday, that’s a really big test. If he reverts back to the old defensive style, he will lose the fans again just when he was starting to turn it around.”

Parkinson half smiled, half grimaced when that was put to him, but he is a tough character and, through all the protests, has kept his head down and focused on what can influence – the team.