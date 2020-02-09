sunday-profile:-tatum-o’neal

Sunday Profile: Tatum O’Neal

Tatum O’Neal was only nine when she starred in her first film, 1973’s “Paper Moon,” with her father, Ryan O’Neal. She stole the show, and won an Academy Award. But her career and her life wasn’t easy after that. She’s always been remarkably open about her struggles with addiction, her divorce from tennis great John McEnroe (with whom she has three children), and a strained relationship with her dad. But O’Neal is showing the same grit with her family, her health and her career as she showed on screen as a child. Correspondent Tracy Smith reports.

