“sunday-morning”-full-episode-2/9

This week “Sunday Morning,” with host Jane Pauley, features Rita Braver’s story on the use of intimacy coordinators when filming romantic encounters for movies and TV. Plus: Lee Cowan visits a small theater in Washington State, and the man who keeps it operating; Tracy Smith meets Tatum O’Neal, who won an Oscar at age 10 for “Paper Moon”; David Martin talks with the director of a new film about a Vietnam War hero, “The Last Full Measure”; John Blackstone takes in the scenic view, at a Hollywood company devoted to backdrops for movies and TV; Kristine Johnson talks with choreographer Tori Basil, who taught dance moves to Leonardo DiCaprio for “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”; and film critic David Edelstein gives his predictions for this year’s Academy Awards.