sunday-brunch:-breakfast-quiche

by: Tonya Francisco

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 / 09: 00 AM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 29, 2020 / 09: 02 AM CDT

In this week’s edition of Sunday Brunch, Tonya is making breakfast quiche.

Instructions:

1 ½ cups diced vegetables (suggestions: onion, green pepper, mushrooms, celery)

1 ½ cups sharp cheddar cheese

4 oz. meat (suggestions: sausage, canadian bacon diced, ham or bacon)

8 eggs

½ cup cottage cheese

Salt

Pepper

Generously coat pie plate with cooking spray. Spread the diced vegetables on the bottom. Next add the meat and cheese. (If using sausage, brown first. If using bacon, cook first.) In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and cottage cheese together, sprinkle in salt and pepper to taste. Pour mixture into pie plate over the other ingredients.

Bake at 325 for about 40 minutes. Let cool, then serve.