Sunday Brunch: Breakfast Quiche

Posted by — March 29, 2020 in News Leave a reply
sunday-brunch:-breakfast-quiche

by: Tonya Francisco

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 / 09: 00 AM CDT
/ Updated: Mar 29, 2020 / 09: 02 AM CDT

In this week’s edition of Sunday Brunch, Tonya is making breakfast quiche.

Instructions:

1 ½ cups diced vegetables (suggestions: onion, green pepper, mushrooms, celery)

1 ½ cups sharp cheddar cheese

4 oz. meat (suggestions: sausage, canadian bacon diced, ham or bacon)

8 eggs

½ cup cottage cheese

Salt

Pepper

Generously coat pie plate with cooking spray.  Spread the diced vegetables on the bottom. Next add the meat and cheese. (If using sausage, brown first. If using bacon, cook first.)  In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and cottage cheese together, sprinkle in salt and pepper to taste.  Pour mixture into pie plate over the other ingredients.

Bake at 325 for about 40 minutes. Let cool, then serve.

You May Also Like

covid-19-numbers:-a-provincial-breakdown-of-the-confirmed-coronavirus-cases-in-canada

🔥COVID-19 Numbers: A provincial breakdown of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada🔥

traffic-data-shows-decline-in-cars-on-missouri-roads-as-covid-19-precautions-take-effect

🔥Traffic data shows decline in cars on Missouri roads as COVID-19 precautions take effect🔥

gr-drive-president-talks-g-league-suspension,-covid-19

GR Drive president talks G League suspension, COVID-19

trump-extends-virus-guidelines,-braces-us-for-big-death-toll

🔥Trump extends virus guidelines, braces US for big death toll🔥

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *