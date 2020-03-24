summer-olympics-postponed-one-year

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were set to take place from July 24 to August 9. The Olympics have never been rescheduled in peacetime.

It wasn’t a surprise as pressures mounted amidst the global spread of the virus. Several countries, Australia and Canada, had announced they would not be participating and others like the U.S. and Germany along with various sports associations had called for the games to be postponed.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the delay after a call Tuesday with the International Olympics Committee President Thomas Bach. The games will be held next summer.

Japan is said to have invested over $10 billion in preparing for the event.