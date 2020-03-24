Summer Olympics Postponed One Year

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
summer-olympics-postponed-one-year

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were set to take place from July 24 to August 9. The Olympics have never been rescheduled in peacetime.
It wasn’t a surprise as pressures mounted amidst the global spread of the virus. Several countries, Australia and Canada, had announced they would not be participating and others like the U.S. and Germany along with various sports associations had called for the games to be postponed.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the delay after a call Tuesday with the International Olympics Committee President Thomas Bach. The games will be held next summer.

Japan is said to have invested over $10 billion in preparing for the event.

You May Also Like

holly-willoughby-delighted-as-elderly-gentleman-dedicates-song-to-her-live-on-this-morning

🔥Holly Willoughby delighted as elderly gentleman dedicates song to her live on This Morning🔥

air-pollution-falls-as-uk-goes-into-coronavirus-lockdown

🔥Air pollution falls as UK goes into coronavirus lockdown🔥

university-teams-racing-to-make-3d-printed-ventilators

🔥University teams racing to make 3D-printed ventilators🔥

coronavirus-crisis:-housebuilders-taylor-wimpey-and-galliard-close-construction-sites

🔥Coronavirus crisis: Housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Galliard close construction sites🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *