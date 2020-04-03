Summer Movie Season Might Not Happen This Year — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 284: With studios delaying their biggest titles, summer movie season is effectively canceled. Plus: How Hollywood is adapting to the new paradigm.

“Top Gun: Maverick”Paramount Pictures / screen cap

Nobody knows how long America will be stuck at home, but studios aren’t taking any chances. With “Top Gun: Maverick” pushed to Christmas and “A Quiet Place II” slated for Labor Day weekend, it’s clear that summer movie season isn’t looking like the most attractive corridor. But is the fall that much safer? With no clear sense of when people will feel safe going back to the movies again, the release calendar remains a big open question, and some hot titles are already pushed into next year. In this week’s Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss the unusual challenge faced by studios as they consider a very open-ended future and why now is the time to support your local arthouse. The hosts also discuss the decision to push “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” to VOD and why it may end up helping the movie, as well as the news of WarnerMedia’s new CEO and what it says about the evolution of Hollywood.

Listen to the full episode below.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and Soundcloud. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on iTunes and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.