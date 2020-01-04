summer-coastal-holidays-may-never-be-the-same

The smell of salt, sunscreen and eucalypt, the hum of cicadas in the trees. Those long hot, January days are etched into us. Australian childhood is shaped and moulded by our summer holidays; our playground under the wide blue sky and searing sun.

My family camped. We set off before dawn with our huge tent and our Tarago and drove into the Barrington Tops national park, north of Sydney. The streams there were cold and swimming with yabbies, which we caught and cooked over the fire along with jaffles filled with leftover spag bol. Sometimes my brother and I met other kids and formed those strong but fleeting friendships born of fending off boredom. Exploring became our common language. We made cubbies in the scrub, climbed trees until we could see nothing but a sea of green leaves. Those days felt like they lasted forever.

Some of us return to the same campsite or caravan park year after year. For others it’s a beloved holiday house that’s revisited every summer.

For me it was a place on the NSW south coast. The drive took an eternity and without iPads or air con we looked out the window and played eye spy, the breeze hot on our faces. My grandparents lived on the Clyde River and here we roamed free. We awoke to the laughter of kookaburras and fell asleep to the sound of frogs chirping, but the drone of cicadas was the soundtrack to those hot, halcyon days.

media_camera Author Vanessa McCausland has written a book inspired by her holiday trips to the NSW south coast. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Memories from that time are etched into my being. And so, when we sold the house on the river, I wanted to capture some of the magic of that place. My novel The Lost Summers of Driftwood is inspired by my own childhood growing up on the river, of summers in the bush. Some of us had our first crushes as teenagers on summer holiday. We formed friendships that picked up where they left off each time holidays rolled around.

That time of childhood and adolescence, when everything feels new and amplified, is saturated in nostalgia now.

Some of my memories have become family folklore. The biggest fish that was caught off the jetty. The worst sunburn. That time someone saw a shark. The south coast beaches we swam at were the same ones my mother frequented with her siblings as a child. Here we roamed the rocks, dared each other to enter the cool caves and didn’t come home until darkness fell and our skin glowed.

The summer holiday spot is so quintessentially Australian. We are a nation of explorers. We think nothing of driving for hours to reach our destinations. And they are places of magnificent beauty – deserted beaches, stretches of wild bushland, untouched places. It feels like this land still has places to explore, even after a lifetime of summer holidays.

media_camera The Lost Summers Of Driftwood by Vanessa McCausland.

We have been formed by this vast land in which we live. It is a wild place, hot and dry and unforgiving. Frightening when it catches alight. It is so raw, but so beautiful. It wasn’t until I left Australia to live in Europe at age 19 that I realised what we had. I wept with emotion I didn’t know I would feel as the browns and reds of the soil appeared in the plane window after a year of being away. I was moved again in this way when I visited Uluru and learned more about the people for whom this land is their spirit.

I love this quote from Trent Dalton’s Boy Swallows Universe: “Australian childhoods are so idyllic and joyous, so filled with beach visits and backyard games of cricket, that Australian adulthoods can’t possibly meet our childhood expectations.”

It feels like our summer holidays still hold this lure. This hope that we will feel that freedom, that idyllic place of our youth again. The fish and chips, the sunscreen, the sea salt. That we will pass all this on to our children and it will live like a bright, beautiful beacon in their memories, too.

I wrote this in a time of innocence, weeks before bushfires ripped through the south coast holiday towns and devastated whole communities. My heart goes out to them. Something needs to be done to address what is happening to our country so that we don’t end up in a place where all we have is our childhood memories of carefree Australian summer holidays.

The Lost Summers Of Driftwood, by Vanessa McCausland, published by HarperCollins, available now.

