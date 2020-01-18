sum-41-forced-to-cancel-concert-after-‘explosive-device’-detonates-at-venue

Sum 41 have been forced to cancel their concert in Paris after an ‘explosive device’ was detonated at the venue.

The In Too Deep singers were set to perform at Les Etoiles on 18 January, as part of their No Personal Space tour.

However, they were forced to call the gig off just hours before taking to the stage.

The band confirmed the news in a statement shared on Instagram, which read: ‘During load in for tonight’s performance in Paris, an explosive device was detonated just outside of the venue door.

‘Band, crew, the fans in line are all safe, and there were no injuries. Due to the intimate nature of our ‘Personal Space’ performances, we are unable to guarantee the safety of the fans in attendance.

‘We are deeply saddened to announce that tonight’s show has been cancelled. More information to follow.’





