sultan-of-oman-qaboos-bin-said-dead-at-79,-cousin-named-as-successor

January 11, 2020 | 12: 03pm

Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch who carefully balanced diplomatic ties between Iran and the U.S., died late Friday at 79.

The sultan’s death raised the risk of unrest in the country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

Within hours, Oman state television announced Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Qaboo’s cousin, who had served as the sultanate’s culture minister, as the new sultan. He was tapped because the unmarried Sultan Qaboos had no children and did not publicly name an heir, a tradition among the ruling Al Said dynasty whose history is replete with bloody takeovers.

He left two names written down in a sealed letter, according to a Reuters report. State television said the family had followed Qaboos’ written recommendation, believing in “his wisdom and vision,” a military council statement said.

The British-educated, reclusive Qaboos pulled his country into modernity during his 49-year rule. When he seized power after deposing his father in a 1970 palace coup, the poverty-stricken nation had only three schools and harsh laws banning electricity, radios, eyeglasses and even umbrellas.

He became known to his countrymen as “the renaissance,” investing billions of dollars of oil revenues in infrastructure and building one of the best-trained armed forces in the region.

Under his reign, Oman became known as a welcoming tourist destination and a key Mideast player, helping the US free captives in Iran and Yemen and even hosting visits by Israeli officials while pushing back on their occupation of land Palestinians want for a future state.

“We do not have any conflicts and we do not put fuel on the fire when our opinion does not agree with someone,” Sultan Qaboos told a Kuwaiti newspaper in a rare interview in 2008.

Oman’s state-run news agency announced his death early Saturday, but offered no cause. The royal court declared three days of mourning.