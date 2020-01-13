sujit-pandey,-alok-singh-to-be-first-commissioners-of-lucknow,-noida

Alok Singh will be the first police commissioners of Noida (File)

Lucknow:

Soon after the Cabinet gave its approval for the commissionerate system of policing in two cities, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said that senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Sujit Pandey and Alok Singh will be the first police commissioners of Lucknow and Noida respectively.

Mr Pandey was Additional Director General of Police in Prayagraj and Mr Singh was ADG Meerut.

An official spokesman said Inspector General attached to DGP (Headquarter) Naveen Arora and IG Provincial Armed Constabulary (Headquarter) Lucknow Nilabja Chaudhary will be the two joint police commissioners of Lucknow.

DIG PAC (Headquarter) Lucknow, Akhilesh Kumar, and DIG Jail Administration Sriparna Ganguli will be additional police commissioners of Noida, he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved implementation of the commissionerate system of policing in Lucknow and Noida, giving more powers to police in the two cities.

Other IPS officers shifted on Monday include ADG Gorakhpur Jai Narain Singh, who has been moved to Kanpur in the same capacity, replacing Prem Prakash, who has been sent to Prayagraj.

IG (Law and Order) Pravin Kumar has been transferred to Meerut as IG, and DIG (Jail Administration) Lav Kumar has been sent to Gorakhpur as DIG.

The government also gave posting to Javeed Ahmed, who has returned from central deputation, as IG Fire Services and G L Mina, awaiting posting as IG UP Human Rights Commission, the spokesman added.