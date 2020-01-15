suicide-text-girlfriend-michelle-carter-to-be-released-from-prison-next-week

January 15, 2020 | 10: 13am

Michelle Carter — the Massachusetts woman convicted of driving her boyfriend to suicide through text messages — will be sprung early from prison next week, according to new reports.

Carter, 22, began serving her 15-month sentence in February following her conviction on involuntary manslaughter charges in 2017 in the death of her then-boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, who was 18 at the time.

The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Boston.com Tuesday that Carter will be freed early, ahead of her scheduled May release.

Inmates at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth can earn time for good behavior — and Carter has been a model inmate, Boston 25 News reported a day earlier.

“There have been no problems and she has been attending programs, which is common at state facilities like the Bristol County House of Correction,” sheriff’s department spokesman Jonathan Darling told the outlet.

Conrad Roy III Facebook

Carter “is getting along with other inmates, is polite to our staff and volunteers, and we’ve had no discipline issues at all,” Darling added in an email to the station.

The decision came hours after the Supreme Court said Monday it would not take up an appeal brought by Carter’s lawyers which stated that her First Amendment rights were violated because she was found guilty based on her own words — or texts.

Back in 2014, Carter texted Roy before he killed himself with carbon monoxide in his truck — even encouraging him to get back in the vehicle when he had second thoughts.

“You can’t think about it,” she texted Roy. “You just have to do it. You said you were gonna do it.”