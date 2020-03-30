suicide-squad:-harley-quinn-diagnoses-the-suicide-squad’s-disorders

The storyline of current Suicide Squad gives importance to a particular interpretation of the former Dr. Harleen Quinzel as a dedicated-yet-flawed medical professional. Harley Quinn is applying psychiatric investigation to her Suicide Squad teammates, who all tend towards unpredictable violence — just like her.

The Suicide Squad, is a team of DC Universe “villains” assembled by the U.S. government to perform extremely dangerous missions. The squad is send on a road trip across Australia to locate their rogue member Captain Boomerang ,and Harley makes a decision to complicate the mission with her special brand of behavioral analysis plus aggressive chaos.