suhana-khan-experiments-with-make-up-and-shares-tips-with-mother-gauri-khan

|

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 10: 03 [IST]

The mother-daughter duo Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan are making the best of self-isolation. Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan on Monday, let their fans know they are experimenting with makeup and learning new tips through their latest post on Instagram. Suhana recently made her Instagram account public and has almost reached 500,000 followers which include celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more. While she changed her account to public, Suhana has still kept the comments disabled. Yesterday, Suhana shared two sun-kissed photos of herself with a new look and captioned the post as “Experimenting”, alongside a red lipstick emoji. The pictures shows Suhana in the gleaming in the evening light. With her highlighter on fleek, she styled her hair in a ponytail with her winged eyeliner and paired the look with simple earnings and a necklace. Later her mother, Gauri Khan was also seen sharing a similar picture of Suhana in the same get up. Suhana can be seen wearing a hoodie with a sleeve off her one shoulder. Gauri captioned the monochrome picture saying, “Learning…. make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity ..” It is still not known if Suhana is back in Mumbai with her parents or if is still in New York, where she is studying filmmaking at the New York University. Earlier, she had shared a screengrab of a Meryl Streep movie, as the lockdown for Coronavirus began worldwide. As for Suhana making her Bollywood debut, there have been rumours floating around, but the recent one stated, she is set to debut with the third instalment of Karan Johar’s film Studnet Of the Year, alongside Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz. However, the filmmaker took to his social media account and shut down the claims. Karan Johar Shuts Down Rumours Of Launching Suhana Khan with Asim Riaz in Student Of The Year 3 Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Used To Sing This Song For Gauri, When They First Fell In Love