sudhir-mishra-slams-trolls-for-sharing-video-of-man-getting-beaten-by-police-claiming-it’s-him

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 20: 00 [IST]

A video of an old man who bears resemblance to Bollywood filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is making rounds on the internet. Some have been sharing the video saying that the man, who is getting beaten up by the police for not following social distancing protocols is in fact Sudhir Mishra. Sudhir took to his Twitter handle to clarify that that is not him, and slammed trolls for rejoicing thinking that he was getting beaten up. In the video, a tall man with white hair wearing a yellow t-shirt and beige shorts is beaten by the police when he does not listen to their orders to stand in a queue outside a shopping complex. Director and film maker Sudhir Mishra caned by Mumbai police ⁦@CPMumbaiPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/qOXjTPf7na

— CA PP Jain (@pppjain) March 30, 2020 Sudhir Mishra fired at trolls for claiming, without verifying that it was in fact him in the video. In a series of tweets, Sudhir wrote, “I am quite amused that people think I would take a beating without reacting . Every tall white haired guy is not me . What shocks me is that the glee of the troll brigade . How sick ! Whoever that coward who takes a beating like that , it ain’t me , sickos ! Get a life,” (sic). He added, “Look at the joy of these people spreading a blatantly wrong video ? Do you have think I should sue the lot of them ? These half blind morons with sh*t in their brains who can’t zoom into a picture?” (sic). I am quite amused that people think I would take a beating without reacting . Every tall white haired guy is not me . What shocks me is that the glee of the troll brigade . How sick ! Whoever that coward who takes a beating like that , it ain’t me , sickos ! Get a life ! https://t.co/c7XtLffzwA

— Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) March 30, 2020 Look at the joy of these people spreading a blatantly wrong video ? Do you have think I should sue the lot of them ? These half blind morons with shit in their brains who can’t zoom into a picture? https://t.co/TQCIUYFXAp

— Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) March 30, 2020 India is in a 21-day lockdown period that has been put in place to curb the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Measures such as maintaining six-feet distance while shopping for essentials are put in place to further help prevent the spread of coronavirus. ALSO READ: Director Anubhav Sinha Lashes Out At Sudhir Mishra For Speculating Thappad’s Business ALSO READ: What A Kind Gesture! Filmmakers Plan Fund For The Daily Wage Earning Crew Members Of The Industry