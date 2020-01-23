sudheer-varma-likely-to-remake-popular-korean-film-midnight-runner-in-telugu

Sudheer VarmaPR Handout

While the practice of remaking movies or adapting them is not new to the Telugu film industry, the trend has come back with movies like Oh Baby!, a Nandini Reddy directorial.

Oh Baby! starring Samantha Akkineni is the remake of Korean drama titled Miss Granny. It has increased the craze for Korean films amongst the audience.

So film-goers, gear up as director Sudheer Varma is bringing to you an action drama based on the Korean drama Midnight Runner. Sudheer is popular for films like Swamy Ra Raa and Ranarangam.

PR Handout

Midnight Runner is a big hit in South Korea and has been directed by Jason Kim. It has won numerous accolades and awards. Sudheer is reportedly going to remake this film in Telugu. This film has Sudheer’s heart. The director will present the film to us after making certain changes, as per the nativity.

Sudheer is in search of the suitable cast for the film and does not want to compromise on the budget or production quality of the film.