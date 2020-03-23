sudha-kongara-to-join-hands-with-ajith,-after-getting-rejected-by-vijay?

Sudha Kongara is right now on a scripting spree. Earlier, we had reported that she might join hands with Vijay for Thalapathy 65, but she was rejected as Vijay wasn’t impressed with the script. Well, the Thala of Kollywood, Ajith has reportedly approached the Irudhi Suttru director to narrate a script, and if everything goes well and good, the duo will make Thala 61 soon. As per the buzz, she is currently working on the script and Ajith would sign in only after Valimai, if only he is ok with the narration.

On a related note, Sudha Kongara is gearing up for the release of Soorarai Pottru post Coronavirus pandemic. It is also said that the action drama, starring Suriya, in lead might have a face to face with Vijay’s Master at the theatres. The makers of the film have temporarily suspended post-production works owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On the other hand, Ajith’s shoot for H Vinoth’s Valimai has also been suspended for now. The movie, bankrolled by Boney Kapoor is expected to be a Diwali release. Ajith had a minor bike accident during the shoot and had later recovered. The actor was in the headlines recently for his legal notice that reiterated that he will not join social media or support fan pages and groups on such platforms.

