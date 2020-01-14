succession-star-sarah-snook-confirms-shoot-for-season-3-of-hbo-satirical-drama-will-begin-in-2020

Succession star Sarah Snook says the team will start shooting for the third season of the satirical comedy-drama in 2020.

HBO gave a renewal order to its breakout show, created by Jesse Armstrong, last August.

A still from Succession

Snook plays Siobhan “Shiv” Roy, the unlikely contender of the media empire owned by Logan Roy, essayed by Brian Cox.

Asked about the new chapter, the actor told Variety, “We know nothing. We know that we shoot this year and few other tidbits but like barely anything.”

Snook was speaking on the sidelines of Critics’ Choice Awards 2020. She was nominated in the best actress category but lost to Regina King for Watchmen.

Overall, Succession bagged the award for drama series and best actor in a drama series for Jeremy Strong.

Also starring Hiam Abbass, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, and J Smith-Cameron, the show revolves around a media empire owned by a patriarch, whose dysfunctional family is vying for their ailing father’s throne.

Succession has collected a number of trophies and accolades. It won the BAFTA for Best International Programme and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series in the Drama category. The series also received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, winning for writing in 2019.

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 10: 44: 28 IST