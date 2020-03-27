subway-welcomes-wendy’s-into-the-#releasethesnydercut-movement

The Snyder Cut of Justice League has just received the support of fast food chain Wendy’s. They were welcomed with open arms (from a six-foot distance) by the sandwich artists over at Subway, who have been in on the Snyder Cut movement for months now. Subway got into the movement by helping former Batman star Ben Affleck raise money and awareness for the charitable group Feeding America. Since then, other fast food chains around North America have been following suit.

Wendy’s recently posted the official #ReleaseTheSnyderCut tag on social media, which caught the attention of a lot of Justice League fans, including Subway. “We have one power. We never give up. Welcome to the movement,” said the sandwich restaurant chain. A&W Restaurants also got in on the fun and joined the Snyder Cut movement, getting a warm welcome from Subway in return. “The movement only becomes stronger with support from others like us, and the many fans around the world. Welcome A&W.”

The support for Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League has only grown over the last two years. When most DC fans thought it would dissipate after a few months, it shows no signs of stopping any time soon, especially now that everybody is at home practicing social distancing. Snyder continues to post images from his version of the movie, which only gets the fans even more fired up. The director has done an excellent job of keeping everybody in suspense, claiming that his version is real and could be released. Will it ever see the light of day? That remains to be seen.

Ben Affleck put his support behind the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. The actor apparently wasn’t aware of all the excitement surrounding it, but understands why this is happening. He was on the set and says that things really got pretty bad once Snyder left the project. That is evident from anyone who has made it through one single viewing of the 2017 team-up movie. It a tedious task that does not reward at the end. Instead, it just comes off like a giant missed opportunity.

Subway and Wendy’s, along with the rest of the fast food and independently owned restaurants across the world are feeling the effects of our current situation. Restaurants are offering orders for pickup and drive-thru, but that’s all and they’re all suffering, which means employees are suffering at the same time. Maybe the Snyder Cut will end up helping some local businesses, if it is safe to do so. Or maybe, HBO Go will really release the original version of the movie when it launches in a few months. There’s a lot that is unclear at the moment, but the Snyder Cut movement is a constant and it continues to spread positivity. You can check out the Wendy’s Twitter account joining the Snyder Cut movement below. Burger King and McDonald’s, where are you?

Topics: Justice League, Snyder Cut