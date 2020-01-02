subway-launches-vegan-version-of-the-meatball-marinara

Subway is the latest big brand to launch a new product for Veganuary – and it’s a good one.

The sandwich shop has created a vegan version of it’s iconic Meatball Marinara – the Meatless Meatball Marinara. People are excited.

According to the creators, the new plant-based sub is packed with all the flavour of the original and comes smothered in the same marinara sauce. It even features oozing slices of vegan melted cheese.

Subway already offers a number of vegan options, including the Vegan Sub, Vegan Salad and the cravable Hash Browns.

There’s also a selection of vegan sauces, including Garlic Aioli, Sriracha Hot Chilli or Sweet Onion.

‘Veganuary is creating a new wave of consumers with strong ethics and a big appetite,’ says Toni Vernelli, from Veganuary.

‘This is a real opportunity for businesses to improve and expand their plant-based offerings for the growing meat-free audience.

‘We’re delighted that Subway has risen to this challenge – helping people who are avoiding meat to still enjoy the food they love – we can’t wait to try their new Meatless Meatball Marinara.’

Colin Hughes, country director Subway UK and Ireland adds: ‘We’re always shaking up our menu at Subway as we are constantly innovating.

Our guests wanted a meatless version of our iconic Sub, so we made it for them.

‘The Meatless Meatball Marinara is equally as delicious as the original, and a tempting choice for all our guests, whether they are looking for a plant-based alternative, or simply want to enjoy something a little different.’

The new Meatless Meatball Marinara will be available in Subway stores nationwide from 2 January.

