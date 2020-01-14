subaru-issues-apology-for-new-car-with-nsfw-initials

January 14, 2020 | 2: 28am

Subaru claims they had “nothing to do” a NSFW name of one of their models that appeared at an Asian auto show.

The company apologized for a model that went by the name Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special or “F—ks” edition, according to a letter published by The Drive,

Several car blogs pointed out the initials spell out the Subaru “F—ks” edition after images of the sedan at an auto show in Singapore were posted online.

“We want to make sure that you and all of your customers know that Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) and Subaru Corporation (SBR) had nothing to do with this,” the company wrote in the leaked letter, which was addressed to an unspecified “retailer.”

“We apologize for any negative feedback this may have caused. SBR has had the name removed from the car at the Singapore Auto Show. We work very hard to build a strong brand image for this company and the naming of this vehicle in no way reflects the values and standards we hold true,” they added.

The letter does not say what name will be given to replace the “f—ks” edition.