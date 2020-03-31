‘stupid’:-cornes-blasts-swans-star’s-self-isolation-act

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has blasted Sydney Swans star Isaac Heeney for Wakeboarding and doing backflips into a lake while in self-isolation during the AFL’s coronavirus shutdown.

Cornes has been very vocal about how AFL players spend their free time, most notably when he criticised Power star Ollie Wines last year who dislocated his shoulder following a water-skiing incident in the off-season.

In the case of Heeney, the young Swans star shared videos to social media enjoying his time off down in the Hunter Valley which caught the eye of the Power great.

Isaac Heeney (Getty)

At 23-years of age, Heeney is considered by many as one the best young talents in the game which is what left Cornes so frustrated with the way he was spending his time away from the game.

“I can’t get over the stupidity,” Cornes said on Footy SA.

“Clearly he’s a good young man and a player with immense talent, but he signs a contract saying they can’t undertake any dangerous activity away from the ground.

“I realise they’re young men with an appetite for risk but on the back of Ollie Wines ruining his season last year and on the back of Charlie Curnow blowing out his knee playing basketball and ruining 2020, I just think it’s stupid.

Charlie Curnow (Getty)

“Risk versus reward here isn’t there for me.

“I just don’t think it’s a good look when you should be doing everything you can to look after your footy club.

However, Heeney’s time off was seen much differently from AFL great Jason Dunstall.

Dunstall had no issues with Heeney backflipping and wakeboarding, commending the 2018 mark of the year winner for having some fun during a tough time.

“It’s interesting because there are things that clubs don’t want their players doing, but I think there has to be a little bit more licence now, doesn’t there, given they’re not entitled to do basically anything at the moment,” Dunstall told Fox Footy.

“Good on him having a bit of fun. Have a bit of fun for goodness sake.”