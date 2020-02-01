Studio Ghibli: The anime studio's top five films to celebrate its arrival on Netflix

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The work of one of the world’s most loved animation studios will soon be on Netflix, with 21 Studio Ghibli films arriving on the streaming service from February 1.

The Japanese anime studio is known for creating some of the most beautiful and awe-inspiring animations in cinema, transcending language to inspire fans all over the world.

There’ll be seven movies released a month, with the first batch including Castle in the Sky and My Neighbor Totoro. The Oscar-winning Spirited Away, which announced the studio to a wider western audience in 2001, will arrive on March 1 before the likes of Whisper of the Heart and Ponyo arrive in April.

To celebrate the films’ arrival on Netflix, Jake Cunningham – the co-creator and host of the Ghiblioteque podcast – has shared with the Standard his love of the studio, naming his five favourites. His insights are below.

Adored: Spirited Away is the Ghibli film best-known by western audiences



Much more than just ‘Japanese Disney’

“Ghibli is commonly referred to as the ‘Japanese Disney’ but the studio and their output couldn’t be more different,” says Cunningham, “They don’t have the sprawling catalogue, wildly shifting identities or glut of sequels that have taken the sheen off the Disney magic over the years. Instead, the Ghibli name is a mark of quality.

Their success is, in part, down to their consistency. “The studio was set up by two veteran animation directors – Hayao Miyazaki and the late Isao Takahata – and that continuity defines Ghibli,” Cunninghan explains, “Miyazaki’s films are a brand unto themselves – and that’s a voice, an eye, an imagination that unites the bulk of Ghibli’s films. And for the others, you have Takahata’s curiosity and formal innovation.

“To us at Ghiblioteque, they are the world’s greatest animation studio. We knew that awareness of Ghibli’s films was weighted in favour of the bigger Miyazaki releases – My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo ​– and so it was our goal with the podcast to introduce listeners to some deeper cuts, as well as to the filmmakers and their stories that don’t often get a mention in western media.”

Five of Ghibli’s best, according to Jake Cunningham

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)

Isao Takahata’s final film is his most ambitious, adventurous and wise. A quietly experimental adaptation of a 10th century Japanese folktale that develops into a crushing meditation on life, death and rebirth, all told with a breathtaking visual style that looks like a watercolour painting come to life.

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Obvious, but timeless. This magical masterwork about two young sisters and their friendship with a local forest creature is a firm contender for the greatest animated film of all time. Miyazaki’s cuddly creation became an icon: gracing the Studio’s own logo and fuelling a cottage industry of merchandise that has filled Ghibli’s coffers for decades.

Only Yesterday (1991)

Isao Takahata’s nostalgic reverie travels between a young woman’s present day and recollections of her school days. Its bold formal approach is perfectly paired with the story’s relationship to memory, images drifting in to frame, dissolving as half remembered watercolours at its edge.

Porco Rosso (1992)

Obsessed with drawing planes from a young age, Miyazaki’s tale of a porcine flying ace is an adventure tale in the spirit of Indiana Jones; it’s also Ghibli’s most quotable script, featuring fan favourite “I’d rather be a pig than a fascist”.

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Put simply: Ghibli’s unsung masterpiece. The only directorial credit from legendary animator Yoshifumi Kondo, this teen romance infuses the humdrum suburban life of a young girl with an overactive imagination with that undeniable Ghibli magic. Curiously notable because a shot of young Shizuku working at her desk now graces scores of ‘lofi hip hop beats’ YouTube channels.

Listen to the Ghiblioteque​ podcasts and follow them on Twitter here