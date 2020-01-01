Student who made £100,000 a month under investigation ‘for being a scammer’

A student who claimed he was making £110,000 a month from Forex trading is being investigated as a potential scammer.

Gurvin Singh, 20, made headlines earlier this year when he claimed to have turned £200 into £100,000 on the foreign exchange market while studying to become a doctor.

Instagram snaps of his lavish lifestyle quickly amassed him over 170,000 followers.

He made the news again when he handed out £2,000 in £10 notes to shoppers in Plymouth and claimed he would make his first million by January.

However, the Financial Conduct Authority has now revealed that they believe Mr Singh and two businesses called GS3 Trades Ltd, GS3 Marketing Limited have been carrying on unauthorised activities.

They linked the activities to a website, gurvinsingh.com, Mr Singh’s instagram account @gs_3 and another account, @gs3trades.

The website has been scrubbed of all meaningful information and both instagram accounts have deleted all their posts.

The FCA said: ‘Almost all firms and individuals offering, promoting or selling financial services or products in the UK have to be authorised by us.

‘However, some firms act without our authorisation and some knowingly run investment scams.

‘This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK. Based upon information we hold, we believe it is carrying on regulated activities which require authorisation.’

After his success, hundreds of people looking for investment tips approached Mr Singh.

Metro.co.uk understands up to 400 people were referred to a broker by Mr Singh called Infinox.

Infinox provides a platform for financial trading and has entities registered in both the UK and the Bahamas. The first is FCA-regulated but the second is not.

Metro.co.uk spoke to a number of people referred to Infinox in this way who claim they were led to believe that they were investing in FCA-regulated businesses but whose funds ended up with Infinox Bahamas.

Jonathan Reuben said he was led to believe he was signing up to a service which would automatically copy Mr Singh’s trades on the market onto an account with an FCA-regulated broker in Jonathan’s name.

He said he was told in writing that the FCA regulated the service, that his trades would be based on Mr Singh’s, and that he could withdraw at any time, and that this made him think it was a sound investment.

Jonathan told Metro.co.uk: ‘If I knew that this investment was not FCA regulated, and it was not actually gs3 trading for me, I would never have deposited money into the scheme whatsoever.’

Metro.co.uk has seen Whatsapp messages from phone numbers with Mr Singh’s name and likeness attached to them saying investments would be sent to FCA-regulated bodies.

Gurvin Singh rejected the FCA’s claims in full as well as any accusations of wrongdoing.

He said he is the sole director and employee of GS3 Marketing but denied the existence of a company called GS3 Trades Ltd and claimed others may have been using his likeness without his permission.

There is no company named GS3 Trades Ltd listed on the government’s directory.

Mr Singh claimed the reason for deleting all his instagram posts as @gs_3 was ‘a matter linked to the police’.

He told Metro.co.uk: ‘The FCA are yet to confirm anything they have said. They have said they “believe” and have not confirmed.’

‘I believe it is an error on their end or they have been misinformed.’

He argued the FCA has not clarified what activities they are referring to, and said that it could be any number of services and unrelated to his referrals to Infinox.

He admitted to taking payments from Infinox via GS3 Marketing in return for referring ‘a few hundred’ customers but denied that this had anything to do with his GS3 Marketing business. He said he was working on another company’s behalf but would not name it.

Mr Singh also admitted that he had ‘sub-affiliates’ helping refer clients to Infinox but denied paying them, or that they were his employees, and would not elaborate further on their business relationship with him.

He complained he had received threats and blackmail attempts against him.

Infinox has been approached for comment. Its business in the Bahamas is regulated by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas.